'Was Captain Apartheid Already Taken?' New Israeli Iron Dome Superhero Mocked Online

Social media users have made some rather unflattering suggestions about what kind of powers the new superhero might boast.

An American pro-Israeli advocacy group called StandWithUs has recently touted a new superhero character Iron Dome, named after the eponymous air defence system that's recently seen quite a bit of action during the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation, intercepting rockets fired at Israel by Hamas militants.

The character's creator is Israeli actress Sarai Givati, who apparently came up with the idea during the conflict in the region, telling her children that the loud booms they heard were caused by superhero Iron Dome intercepting incoming missiles. The artwork was done by comic artists Yehuda and Maya Devir.

​While some social media users welcomed Iron Dome, there's also been no shortage of mockery directed towards the new character.

This superhero must be added in Marvel's Cinematic Universe ❤❤ — Arpit (@Arpit71325717) May 27, 2021

Ok, that's pretty freakin cool 😎🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Jax (@JackieBlue4u) May 29, 2021

pic.twitter.com/kuTqwu5plZ — fight for a free palestine (@sadpoastingusa) May 30, 2021

Was Captain Apartheid already taken? — mr. biscuits (@EWWWYUCKY) May 30, 2021

​A number of people compared Iron Dome to Homelander and Omni-Man, two superheroes from comic book series “The Boys” and “Invincible,” respectively, who are a lot less benevolent than they strive to appear.

Live footage of Iron Dome “peacekeeping”. pic.twitter.com/mRzJRdKQRO — Hallucinogenic Crack Owl (@BGrifter) May 30, 2021

The holy trinity pic.twitter.com/iIfH8WorcH — PAKUMEN STAN (@rad_dude124) May 30, 2021

Some also claimed that a character called The Iron Dome was actually created years ago.

it's not even original lmaoooo

an idf soldier dude on a shitty reality show created the character "the iron dome" Literally years ago. he gave this unhinged monologue about israel's iron dome protecting them from "hamas rockets" like pic.twitter.com/h6oMgCnu7A — ᵃˡᶦᶜᶦᵃ ʰᵉᵃʳᵗ 🇵🇸 free palestine (@dexiheart) May 30, 2021

Many have joked about what kind of superpowers the new character might possess.

His superpowers include accusing you of antisemitic when you dont agree with him. — The Great Gafzby (@thegreatgafzby) May 30, 2021

white phosphorous breath — Jism d'Penis (@Lepalek69) May 30, 2021

capable of bombing small children without breaking a sweat! — toast (@mae_bor0wski) May 30, 2021

The recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has witnessed hundreds of rockets lobbed by Hamas militants at Israel, with the country’s Iron Dome air defence system shooting down the majority of these projectiles.