Size Matters: Viral Joke That Compares UK & French Aircraft Carriers Riles Up Netizens

While some social media users seemed amused by the joke photo, there were also those who did not seem thrilled by it.

UK Defence Journal, an independent website “publishing British and international defence news and analysis”, as it styles itself on Twitter, has managed to cause quite a stir online by sharing a particular picture.

The image in question depicts British aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales in the sea, with French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle sailing between them.

The picture, however, appears to have been altered, as the French vessel in it looks much smaller than its British counterparts, and a number of social media users seemed rather amused by this sight.

Is that a sea boat in the middle? pic.twitter.com/tdZK36ei3M — Duncs (@__Duncs__) May 20, 2021

Charles de Gaulle is so tiny compared to ours. Looks like a toy lol — Paul Martin (@PaulMar32364448) May 20, 2021

Remember, guys, size doesn't matter 😜 — 💙🍀Hamlet is from Dublin🍀💙 (@frenchnavygirl) May 20, 2021

Please! Tell me the French one is the filling in the middle of the magnificent British sandwich? — Liz Mack (@LizMack94580865) May 20, 2021

A number of people, however, were quick to notice the apparent photoshop, with some even pointing at the apparent author of the original joke.

That was just a joke ;-) https://t.co/Kslt1cWm81 — Alex Rochegude 🇺🇸🇫🇷 (@arochegude) May 21, 2021

@RAF_Luton standard of trolling, excellent work! 👏 — Mark Benson (@MarkBensonMark) May 21, 2021

And when UK Defence Journal openly admitted that it was indeed a joke, it evoked a fresh round of humorous comments from netizens.

it was obviously a fake, how could anyone not see you'd made the French aircraft carrier bigger! — Matt Relf 🥓 (@AtheistMayhem) May 21, 2021

Obviously. I'm not saying the CdG is small, but you can hire it for 5 euro for half an hour on a boating lake just outside Marseille. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 21, 2021

There were also those, however, who did not seem particularly amused by the photo and by the outlet that tweeted it.

I've called out the @UKDefJournal before for running a politicised & dishonest twitter account for a blue tick "official" account.



Its now running photo-shopped pictures for jingoistic purposes.



This acccount is not to be trusted. https://t.co/Eftfm6EJ17 — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) May 21, 2021