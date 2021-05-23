Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Finds Way to Bypass Pakistan's TikTok Ban

Former adult movie star and model Mia Khalifa has come up with a way to stay connected with her Pakistani fans after authorities banned her Tiktok account in the country.
Taking to Twitter, the Lebanese-American said she was disappointment after being blacklisted but informed her fans that she would simply tweet her videos instead.
Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism 💕— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 22, 2021
Soon after her tweet, fans from Pakistan showered Khalifa with love for reaching out on the micro-blogging platform, where she boasts 3.7 million followers – compared to more than 22.1 million followers on TikTok.
Thankyou Mia ... Paksitanis are chanting slogans in favour of you .. mian teray janisar beshumar Translation ( hundreds of thousands people are ready to die for you) ... #Pakistan #MiaLovePakistan pic.twitter.com/N1tsJ35iMD— WN Bubak (@waseemchoudary) May 22, 2021
We love you Mia , you are better than many men in power who can't speak against aggression. You are bold , you are brave. We love you— hassan akhtar (@hsnakhtr) May 23, 2021
thank u queen— hira 🇵🇸 (@hirarsenal) May 22, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)