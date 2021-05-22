Monica Lewinsky Cheers Up Twitterians With Sly Emoji

Monica Lewinsky’s retweet to a question amused users, who appreciate her sense of humor. The question was from UberFacts, a popular online web service that offers netizens random facts.
The UberFacts account in Twitter currently has over 13.7 million followers and often posts irrelevant questions, while offering users the opportunity to answer questions as well as to entertain.
This time UberFacts popped the question: "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?"
Lewinsky, who is an active Twitter user and has over one million followers in the app, replied with an eyeball emoji.
May 21, 2021
Users said they "laughed out loud" and admired her repost.
Lmao. You’re the freakin’ best.— Ev (@ev_arnez) May 21, 2021
That's not what he said— Rob 🏴 (@trebor_guk) May 21, 2021
I wish we could all learn from our mistakes as gracefully and therepudically as you.— Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) May 21, 2021
You win Twitter for the day— The_Sofa_King_Black_Vote (@WalterBailey17) May 21, 2021
Sorry but I snorted coffee over that one. You are a love.— The $5150 Beagle and Dad 🐶✌🏻📸☮️💉 (@OldGrumpyMike) May 21, 2021
For the past few years, Lewinsky's main focus has been drawing attention to, and helping others mitigate, bullying and harassment on the Internet.
