Register
17:11 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This file NASA handout photo obtained November 4, 2018 shows the International Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking.

    Triangle-Shaped 'Glowing UFO' Spotted in ISS Feed Triggers Wild 'Alien' Speculations

    © AFP 2021 / AFP PHOTO / NASA/ROSCOSMOS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082362633_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_638131ae0b0ee210b3c33b5f400074a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202105211082959833-triangle-shaped-glowing-ufo-spotted-in-iss-feed-triggers-wild-alien-speculations/

    This is not the first time that unidentified aerial phenomena have been noticed near the ISS. Last year, during SpaceX’s historic launch of astronauts, a female viewer noticed an object travelling at a high speed near the ISS.

    "Aliens" have made a close approach to the International Space Station, said self-proclaimed ufologist Scott C Waring, who tirelessly seeks evidence of extraterrestrial life. According to him, he made the discovery after watching a live feed from the ISS.

    Waring noticed a triangle-shaped aircraft, which he says is undeniable evidence that extraterrestrial life exists. After zooming in on the object he noticed three glowing lights – green, purple, and yellow.

    "It is an alien craft. I don't believe this is US Air Force TR-3B [a rumoured reconnaissance aircraft developed by the Pentagon]. I believe this is 100 percent alien. And this was recorded by a multi-million dollar camera on the International Space Station. That makes it undeniable evidence, recorded by NASA themselves on live cam", Waring said.

    The self-proclaimed ufologist then draws attention to there being many reports of UFO sightings  of late. He specifically emphasised a video released by Jeremy Corbell that shows a spherical-shaped UFO diving into the ocean off the coast of San Diego. The mysterious object was filmed by US servicemen on board the USS Omaha. The Pentagon later confirmed the authenticity of the video.

    Why do "aliens" approach us asks Waring, himself answering the question – they are studying us. He says the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a potential war against China had resulted in a "living on the edge mentality" that extraterrestrial civilisations are interested in.

    "By studying humanity now...dealing with the worst case scenarios, they can determine if we are ready be allowed to expand into the universe or not", Waring said.

    Social media users sided with the ufologist and claimed US authorities have been hiding information about UFOs.

    "This is similar to all the triangular shaped UFOs. It confirms NASA has always known about UFOs", wrote one user.
    "People are living in a fantasy world if they think it's military. UFOs have been around for millions of years. Ancient civilisations have painted and carved them into rock and made artefacts depicting them good stuff. Scott thanks for the video", wrote another.

    Related:

    Ex-Investigator for UK MoD Calls for Release of One of 'Most Compelling' Pieces of UFO Evidence
    'Some Things I Just Can't Tell You on Air': Barack Obama Laughs Off UFO Sightings Authenticity
    Tags:
    extraterrestial life, aliens, UFOs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse