Ted Cruz Goes Viral After Sharing Video Comparing Russian and US Army Ads

Earlier in spring, the US army rolled out a promotional cartoon series 'The Calling', featuring diverse characters, some of whom revealed an LGBTQ background. The clips were released shortly after a CIA recruitment video that focused on diversity rather than professional achievement, receiving criticism by some for being "woke".

Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday retweeted a video comparing promotional advertising by the Russian and the American military, writing that "perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea", referring to the US military ad.

The video showed an ad for the Russian army, in which masculine soldiers are seen exercising, gearing up and conducting military drills, and an outtake from the US army's animated series 'The Calling', in which army recruits share their stories on being "raised by two moms" or "growing up gay".

This post, along with the comparison clip, immediately went viral, trending Cruz's name and the word "Russian" on Twitter.

Holy crap.



Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.... https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

​The GOP Texas senator was not alone in sharing his thoughts on the comparison of the two ads. ​As it often happens on social media, users were divided, with some attacking Cruz because he shared "Russian propaganga videos", and some supporting his stance.

So US army seems to care about being woke, while other armies are about projecting brute strength and power.



Let's see how this all plays out in the next 10- 15 years? — Sheila (@sheila_seattle) May 20, 2021

So you agree that cartoons are the correct recruitment strategy for our nations military? I am a veteran and it’s embarrassing. — Steve (@sevans1980) May 20, 2021

Can't blame him.



He's is rooting for the stronger Military. Or at least will be a stronger Military. — The outcasts (@Theoutc49583520) May 20, 2021

For those who keep saying "yet the US military is better".



Yes...... because the US military was built off the back of what the Russians are currently doing with theirs.



When China & Russia overtake the US, we'll all know why. — ThatEnglishGent (@ThatEnglishGent) May 19, 2021

​Many people remembered that Cruz fled to the sunny beach-said resort town of Cancun, Mexico, in the middle of a winter storm in Texas that ravaged state infrastructure, leaving many residents and businesses without power. Others slammed Cruz for whart appeared to be his verbal attack on US soldiers.

Pretty sure a sitting US Senator isn't supposed to say things like "boy the Russian military seems cooler than ours" — Collin Reischman (@CMReischman) May 20, 2021

Bitch, you fled to Mexico after your lights went out. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) May 20, 2021 Are Russian Senators allowed to hide in Cancun during local emergencies too? — Geoff (get vaccinated!) Nesnow (@DonotInnovate) May 20, 2021

Attacking an active duty service member on Twitter because she doesn't fit your narrative -- very classy of you, senator.



US Army Corporal Emma Malonelord is more of a patriot than you will ever be, Ted. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) May 20, 2021

​Some users attempted to look deeper, offering their own plot twists.

Plot twist: the Russian soldier was raised by two fathers, the ex-husbands of two Californian lesbians. The Russian and US soldiers are brother and sister - they know of each other's existence, but meet each other for the first time on the battlefield. — MalvernGibbous (@MalvernGibbous) May 20, 2021

​Cruz's criticism comes shortly after a CIA ad video was blasted by some netizens for being "woke", as they slammed a clip for celebrating diversity rather than the professional achievements of law enforcement and the military. The US Army's animated series was also labeled "woke" by some, with users mocking the cartoon clips for managing to "make something worse than the CIA ad".