Internet Mourns Iconic Tourist Attraction Darwin’s Arch Following its Collapse

The natural rock formation was in the Galapagos Islands, which are protected by UNESCO and famous for their diverse flora and fauna.

Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands has collapsed, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Environment has revealed.

In a statement posted on social media, it said the iconic rock bridge named after the famous English biologist crumbled into the ocean on 17 May due to "natural erosion."

Informamos que hoy 17 de mayo, se reportó el colapso del Arco de Darwin, el atractivo puente natural ubicado a menos de un kilómetro de la isla principal Darwin, la más norte del archipiélago de #Galápagos. Este suceso sería consecuencia de la erosión natural.



​The news prompted a torrent of comments with netizens expressing regret over the incident.

​One user spared a thought for tourists hoping to see the famous natural landmark.

​Others contended that the arch fell victim to Darwin’s theory of evolution…

​… while some pointed to other potential reasons for the collapse.

Some netizens chose to take the "every cloud has a silver lining" approach.

​The natural rock formation was part of the Galapagos archipelago, made up of 127 islands, islets, and rocks, of which four are inhabited. It is said that the famous English scientist came up with his theory of evolution after visiting the archipelago and being inspired by its rich biodiversity.