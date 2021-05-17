'Let's Shake It Up': Netizens Agog as Tana Mongeau Seems Eager to Box With Bella Thorne

American Internet celebrity Tana Mongeau has issued what appears to be a boxing match challenge to her ex-girlfriend and former Disney star Bella Thorne.
“Sorry we couldn’t work out but u could box me if u don’t fw me so bad bby,” Tana wrote in a recent tweet of hers, tagging Bella.
Proposing to “shake it up” to her would-be opponent, unless the latter was “afraid”, Mongeau also wagered that Bella will “make more money than OF finessing” this way.
This announcement elicited a rather animated reaction from social media users, with a number of them seeming eager to witness such a match, even if it wasn’t immediately clear exactly how serious Tana was.
May 15, 2021
Tana and Bella started dating in 2017, but the relationship between the two turned sour soon after they broke up in 2019.
