Move Over, CIA! US Army Rolls Out Its Own 'Woke' Recruitment Ad

The US Central Intelligence Agency recently released a recruitment ad featuring a woman who refuses to "internalise misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be", and the United States Army has apparently followed suit, adopting a similar approach to compelling young people to enlist.
Just like the CIA video, which was a part of a series depicting real members of the intelligence community, the new US Army’s recruitment campaign called "The Calling" focuses on the stories of actual members of the United States’ armed forces (albeit in a cartoon format).
One of the videos, which was released on 4 May on the GoArmy YouTube channel, focuses on the life of Corporal Emma Malonelord, showing her being raised by 'two moms' and attending a gay rights parade.
Just as the CIA video before, the Army video attracted its share of criticism online, with quite a few social media users looking less than impressed by the ad and branding it "woke".
Wow.— Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) May 12, 2021
First it was the woke CIA ad, now it is a super-woke woke animated army recruitment ad featuring a lesbian wedding, an LGBT rights parade and women "shattering stereotypes" by joining the world's largest killing machine. pic.twitter.com/xDqP39EQei
It's pretty simple really. All they do is open their portal to the hell dimension and see what crawls out.— 𝙷𝚞𝚗𝚐𝚛𝚢𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚛𝚎 (@HungrySpectre) May 12, 2021
Woke killing machines.— Aeneas Georg (@AeneasGeorg) May 12, 2021
Our enemies are training to kill us and the @USArmy is making woke recruiting ads. https://t.co/vL9VxFctbo— Jeremy Grey (@jeremygrey11) May 13, 2021
