12:36 GMT14 May 2021
    Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, in this Monday, May 6, 2019, file photo. The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said. Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

    Nicki Minaj Goes Topless While Touting Her Music

    The new re-release of Minaj’s mixtape from 2009 includes several brand new songs of hers, including "Fractions," "Seeing Green" and "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)" with Skillibeng.

    38-year-old American rapper Nicki Minaj has heralded the arrival of her latest work by casting off her clothes before her sizeable 135 million-strong social media audience.

    According to Page Six, Minaj’s "effort to push new music" comes more than a year after the release of her previous single, which dropped in February 2020, though she apparently has been featured in a number of songs from other artists during that time.

    In an Instagram post announcing her "going live" from her "beauty room" on Thursday evening, Minaj posed topless, covering her breasts with her hands.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Barbie (@nickiminaj)

    Earlier this week, she dropped another risqué photo of hers (also apparently touting the aforementioned event), posing practically naked on a desk and using a pair of heart-shaped cushions to preserve her modesty.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Barbie (@nickiminaj)

    When her Instagram Live finally arrived, the rapper has announced the re-release of her 2009 "Beam Me Up Scotty" mixtape, which is now expected to be available on streaming platforms for the first time ever.

    As Entertainment Tonight points out, the 2021 version includes "a total of three brand new tracks" - "Fractions," "Seeing Green" and "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)" with Skillibeng.

