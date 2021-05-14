Could the Internet Be Any Crazier? Millions of Fans Call Friends Reunion on 27 May Best News of 2021

It's finally happening! HBO Max will be premiering the much-awaited reunion of the popular sitcom TV series Friends on 27 May. The special reunion of the six iconic characters from the show was initially scheduled for 2020 but the pandemic delayed its shoot.

Seventeen years after the last episode of the 10th season of the TV show Friends concluded, the six main characters, Monica Geller-Bing, Ross Geller, Rachel Greene, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani are going to be on screen together again on 27 May.

The Hollywood darlings who played the roles – Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc shattered the internet when they announced the date of the Friends reunion on Instagram with a motion back shot of all of them, walking towards the horizon next to each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

The news left millions of fans of the show psyched, as people did not shy from expressing their excitement on social media over this special “The One Where They All Come Together” episode. From open letters to the cast to notes of gratitude for finally bringing the much-awaited reunion, fans have stormed social media with emotional reactions calling this the best news of 2021 so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terribly Tiny Tales (@ttt_official)

Friends reunion is 2 WEEEEEKKKSSSS!!!! Best news of 2021. Can’t change my mind — Sara Rae (@khatlees1) May 13, 2021

this meme has finally come into full circle. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/i16nL7L3Ey — nicole (@anistonily) May 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

Along with the all-star cast of the show, there is a glittery line up of more celebrities who feature in the epic reunion of the most famous friends, including Justin Bieber, the BTS, David Beckham, Kit Harington and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Friends (@friends)

There is a lot of secrecy around the format of the reunion episode, and cast members have remained tight-lipped on their reunion. Friends, which ran 10 seasons on NBC from 1994-2004, has a massive fandom around the world. The cast were paid $22,500 per episode in the first season and $1 million in the tenth, final season.