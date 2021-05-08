Register
    ARLINGTON, VA - MARCH 31: Soldiers, officers and civilian employees attend the commencement ceremony for the U.S. Army's annual observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in the Pentagon Center Courtyard March 31, 2015 in Arlington, Virginia. In conjunction with the national campaign against sexual assault, The Army announced this year's theme, 'Not in My Squad. Not in Our Army. We are Trusted Professionals,' during the ceremony.К According to the Pentagon, the initative 'is a grassroots approach meant to reinforce a climate of dignity and respect founded on good order and discipline.'

    'So Woke': US Army Faces Criticism Over 'Ponytail' Reform For Serving Women

    © AFP 2021 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
    Viral
    by
    460
    The US Army earlier in the week introduced changes into hairstyles allowed female soldiers, moving to greenlight ponytails and braids. Previously, women could only wear their hair in buns.

    The decision by the US Army to add hairstyles for women on duty prompted much feedback from many, with users divided over the move. A handful of critics took to Twitter to slam the reform, bashing changes in army standards and a lack of the same grooming additions for men.

    “This new modification is more practical for our female Soldiers. It allows them flexibility in a tactical environment, while maintaining a professional appearance in garrison,” said Sgt. Maj. Brian C. Sanders, Army G-1 Uniform Policy Branch Sergeant Major, introducing the changes. “This change also helps to alleviate hair loss and damage to the scalp.”

    Critics moved to label the changes "woke" and accuse the US Army of a lack of discipline and also calling soldiers "whiners".

    ​Some users called for the standards to be equally applied to men who would like to wear long hair and grow beards, particularly pointing at reasons why standards initially prohibited various hairstyles.

    ​Others suggested that the issue of women to be allowed ponytails is not important for the US Army.

    ​A handful of grateful comments also followed the decision, with users praising the move as common sense.

    Earlier in the week, a marketing video by the CIA was blasted online for being "woke". The slammed clip was about an agent named Mija, who described herself as "intersectional" and a "cisgender millennial" who refuses to "internalise misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be". The video was criticised by many, including former US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, for touting "diversity and inclusion" rather than the agent's professional achievements.

