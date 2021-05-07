Two Police Officers in Nashville Assaulted With Colostomy Bag by Drunk, Report Says

According to an affidavit obtained by the Smoking Gun, the main hero of the story was standing outside the hospitality venue with a bottle of beer, blocking the emergency exit door. When security staff demanded he clear the way, the defendant refused to do so, prompting security to involve the police.
“When the metro police officers arrived on the location to assist the security, the defendant took out his colostomy bag from the inside of his front pants area and started to swing the bag around from left to right hitting two of the metro police officers with his feces,” the report states.
The “completely drunk” suspect, who could barely stand and had “bloodshot” eyes, was detained under $4,500 bail and charged with assault of two policemen, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
According to the paper, the offender, reportedly tattooed with a Confederate flag and the neo-Nazi “1488” sign, has a record for theft, vandalism, obstruction, and public intoxication.
