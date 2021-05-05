'I Am Legend - Dad Bod Edition': Will Smith Vows to Get 'Best Shape' of His Life in Shirtless Video

Will Smith is embarking on a dramatic body transformation and will document his journey for YouTube.
The actor, who is ready to lose his pandemic weight, is teaming up with the platform for the upcoming series "Best Shape of My Life" in order to "get my health & wellness back on track".
The "Hancock" star, who revealed earlier this week that he's "in the worst shape" of his life, posted a video of him wearing only boxer briefs set to The Pussycat Dolls' hit single "Don't Cha" and wrote:
"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"
On Monday, the 52-year-old movie star shared a body-baring post, which he captioned: "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life".
Smith has since received much support from his friends and fans, who left encouraging and funny comments such as "You're Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want", "That's confidence", or "Shoot 'I Am Legend - Dad Bod edition' asap".
The only fly in the ointment appeared to be none other than Terminator and Former Mr Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger who quipped: "Will, you poor baby, I'm crying for you, even though you're still in better shape than 90% of America. Keep pumping!"
