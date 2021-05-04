Netizens Fume as Hawaii Tourist Claims She Was Told by 'Angry Mom' to Leave Beach Due to Bikini

Social media user fumed over the alleged incident, with a tourist in Hawaii purportedly told to leave the beach for wearing a bikini, after a TikTok video about it went viral and got over 1 million views as of Monday.
"Ik tourists can be a lot when you live in a #hawaii , but keep in mind that the world isn’t yours, it’s to be shared", Savannah Sims, the woman who claims to have been pressured by an angry mother to leave the beach, wrote in the video caption.
In the video, she is seen wearing a green two-piece swimsuit elaborating on what she describes as the "worst experience" on Hawaii's Big Island.
"The mom starts saying 'No I can't have that. That's not okay with me'", Sims claims in her video, moving on to say that the woman, who was accompanied by her children and boyfriend, told her that her bikini was inappropriate and "in the way" of her children. "I look up and she’s looking at me. So I asked if there’s an issue and she says she doesn’t want to be seeing my butt and lady parts."
According to Sims, she was forced to leave and the woman, who was allegedly wearing a “straight thong bikini" herself, then said "Mahalo" ["Thank you"].
The story saw some netizens outraged about the woman's behaviour, and users flocked to Twitter threads to defend Sims.
Sounds like Karen is finally admitting that 40 pounds of baby weight isn’t coming off, so she’s taking it out on someone.— Ol' Sarge (@_aTm2004) May 3, 2021
It wasnt about the kids, it was about the complainer's boyfriend not being tempted to check her out— Dred🇺🇸(Biden is your President)🇺🇸Sanford (@HGiamarco) May 3, 2021
I just returned from Hawaii last week. Her green bikini is more conservative than 80% of the female “swimsuits” I saw there. She should have told that gal to pound sand.— John Bilbow (@RealJohnBilbow) May 3, 2021
Yep, we were scolded by a Karen on a Hawaiian beach in 1998, I think they don’t like mainlanders.— DS (@mulecanter) May 3, 2021
