No Mimosas for You, Debra! LOLz Over Baltimore COVID-19 Jab Ads

Twitter users are LOLing at a cringeworthy new piece of COVID-19 'public information' from the City of Baltimore.
The message circulating on social media shows a man pointing out to his deeply irresponsible girlfriend that she can't possibly socialise because "You still aren't vaxxed, Debra!"
In what strikingly resembles a poster for a women's refuge, poor 'Debra' looks resentful and petulant at her lecturing boyfriend's insistence that she can't go out for mimosas — kind of like a Buck's Fizz but with less champagne — with her girl friends over the May 1 weekend.
— B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) April 30, 2021
Some Twitter users pointed out what a narrow demographic the city government was targeting with its scare-mongering
— Wangui Mbuguiro (@WanguiMbuguiro) April 30, 2021
— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 2, 2021
Others found the pious, lecturing tone of the ad hilarious.
— Shelby S (@shelb_a_delb) May 2, 2021
— Groo the Blunderer (@Dystopiantics) May 2, 2021
One response was bizarrely high-brow.
'Mimosas with the girls You? You still aren't vaxxed, Debra!' I imagine Thomas Szasz and Michel Foucault looking down from heaven and darkly chuckling. HT @robbysoave. Cc @wesyang pic.twitter.com/d2ZcOUyNjr— Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) May 1, 2021
