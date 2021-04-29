Register
08:08 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, 28 April 2021

    Joe Biden Sparks Fury as He Calls Capitol Riot 'the Worst Attack on Democracy Since the Civil War'

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    123
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082757841_0:0:2662:1498_1200x675_80_0_0_e413a654db2948ee3c79746849d2d204.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104291082758023-joe-biden-sparks-fury-as-he-calls-capitol-riot-the-worst-attack-on-democracy-since-the-civil-war/

    US President Joe Biden, who will mark his 100th day in office later this week, delivered his first address to a Joint Session of Congress, expectedly launching an indirect attack on the previous administration for the “crisis” he inherited.

    Joe Biden has provoked outrage on social media: his speech to Congress dubbed the 6 January Capitol storming “the worst attack” on American democracy since the Civil War.

    The president took the stage in the Capitol building to argue that almost 100 days ago he had “inherited a nation in crisis” marked by “the worst pandemic in a century” and “the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression”.

    He added that America had witnessed “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War”, without directly referencing the riot. “Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.”

    This part of his speech in particular triggered strong emotions on social media.

    “January 6 was worse than 9/11?” journalist and The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald asked incredulously on Twitter in a viral thread. “Or Pearl Harbor?”

    ​“Or the Oklahoma City bombing? Or the dismantling of civil liberties in the name of the Cold War and War on Terror? Or the mass surveillance program secretly and illegally implemented by NSA aimed at US citizens?” Greenwald went on, while decrying the “completely unhinged drama queen script”.

    This mood was echoed by Osama bin Laden’s niece Noor Bin Ladid:

    “Biden calling 1/6 the worse attack on America's democracy is a slap in the face to every American who's had to endure the trauma of REAL, past attacks,” she argued. “Also - oh the irony: him being in that chamber, giving that speech, IS the result of one the biggest attacks on US democracy.”

    Two people died directly as a result of the Capitol building raid on 6 January while the Congress was about to certify the Electoral College results - a Capitol Police officer and a 35-year-old military veteran, Elizabeth Babbitt. Three others deaths are commonly attributed to the event: Rosanne Boyland, 34, died of an amphetamine overdose during the riot; Kevin Greeson, 55, suffered a heart attack outdoors on the Capitol grounds, and Benjamin Philips, 50, who  didn't participate in the raid but attended the preceding 'Stop the Steal' rally, died of a stroke at the hospital at 10:30 in the morning.

    The storming followed then-President Donald Trump’s rally outside of the White House denouncing Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election. Although Trump called on the rioters to go home in peace during the violent upheaval, he was later impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting the riot with his words and claims on social media denouncing the result of the vote. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

    Tags:
    Capitol Hill, US Capitol, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse