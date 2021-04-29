Dreaming of Cancun? Netizens Giggle at Ted Cruz Nodding Off During Biden’s Joint Address

It appears that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was not too enthused about the US president's address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on Wednesday.
Social media users shared footage of the congressman who was apparently struggling to keep his eyes open, as Biden was calling on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation.
"Let’s end our exhausting war over immigration," Biden's speech read on Wednesday night. "On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress. If you believe we need a secure border - pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship - pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem - I have sent you a bill, now pass it."
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during Biden address: pic.twitter.com/He7GSzbh4H— Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) April 29, 2021
While Cruz has been a vocal critic of the Democratic administration's migration policies, especially given the crisis that has emerged at the US Southern border, his sleepy eyes indicated that Biden's speech left him unimpressed.
However, netizens came up with their own ideas of what the senator was thinking (or dreaming of) at the moment.
Sleepy Ted pic.twitter.com/kMNWlYcatI— vel espinoza (@velespinoza1) April 29, 2021
Missing the good old days... pic.twitter.com/IDEZSZMsJ2— Dollar Bill (@DollarBill1912) April 29, 2021
Ted Cruz is literally falling asleep during Biden’s address and I’m in shock. Like I get that it’s 10 pm there but pic.twitter.com/o5LkeiXluV— complete steakhead 🌻 (@acnhemma_) April 29, 2021
Ted Cruz showing up to the presidential address to congress pic.twitter.com/J0yoEoIUpm— 𝕛ꪮꫝꪀ ꫝꪖꪀડᥴꫝꪶꪮꪀᧁ📝💂🏻♂️🚫 (@sovietwario) April 29, 2021
