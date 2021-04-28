Register
21:27 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ted Cruz Jets to Cancun While Texans Freeze | The Daily Social Distancing Show

    Netizens Grab Popcorn as Ted Cruz, Trevor Noah Squabble Over 2020 US Census

    YouTube/TheDailyShowWithTrevorNoah
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082752887_21:0:1557:864_1200x675_80_0_0_53a2d51ce23e1fbc5c016c0bc5073c63.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104281082752781-netizens-grab-popcorn-as-ted-cruz-trevor-noah-squabble-over-2020-us-census-/

    The United States Census Bureau reported on Monday that, over the past decade, the country's population has grown at a mere 7.4% - the slowest rate since the 1930s. As a result of the new Census data, seven US states, including California and New York, will lose one seat in the US House of Representatives.

    Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," managed to catch the attention of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with his commentary on New York narrowly losing a congressional seat. Per the 2020 Census, the state was just 89 people short of reaching the threshold to maintain its 27 

    "You’re telling me that if just 89 more New Yorkers had filled out their census, the state wouldn’t have lost a House seat?" the South Africa-born comedian said during a segment. 

    Cruz, whose state was granted two additional seats in the US House, argued on Twitter that folks are flocking to Texas because that is "where the jobs are."

    The Republican senator also claimed Noah "doesn't understand why people like freedom," which riled up a number of folks online and played a role in both men going viral on Wednesday. 

    The official Twitter account of "The Daily Show" issued a swift response to Cruz, recounting the moment when the Republican senator was spotted traveling to a resort in Cancún, Mexico, while Texas was enduring extreme low temperatures and widespread power outages.

    At the time, Cruz claimed he was being a "good dad" by taking his daughters on vacation. The senator ultimately booked a flight back to the states amid the controversy. 

    "Not sure I'd be using the words 'fleeing' and 'Texas' in the same sentence, Senator Cancun," tweeted "The Daily Show." 

    "I wear your scorn with pride," Cruz clapped back. "I remember when the Daily Show was funny." 

    The back-and-forth came to an end after "The Daily Show" issued a final jab, claiming the senator was more engaged with the program "than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly." 

    Indeed, former US President Donald Trump did bash Cruz's wife, Heidi, on multiple occasions and even retweeted a side-by-side photo comparison of her and former First Lady Melania Trump. 

    It's worth noting that Cruz did defend his wife - but the Republican senator also received backlash after he eventually endorsed Trump's campaign. 

    "Donald, real men don't attack women. Your wife is lovely, and Heidi is the love of my life," Cruz tweeted in 2016, responding to Trump's side-by-side picture. 

    Related:

    Ted Cruz Slams LeBron James for Scandalous 'You’re Next' Tweet to Cop
    Harris’ 'GPS Got Confused' As She Visited New Hampshire Border Instead of Mexico, Ted Cruz Says
    'I Was Able to Get Away With' Not Being Born in US - Obama Roasts Trump in The Daily Show
    The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Schools Nancy Pelosi Over 'Morbidly Obese' Trump Remark
    Trevor Noah Mocks Democrats for Wearing Kente Cloth to Pay Homage to George Floyd
    Tags:
    Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Heidi Cruz, census, 2020 US census, US Census, US House of Representatives, Cancun, The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, Ted Cruz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse