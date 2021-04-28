Mark Zuckerberg Comes Clean on His 2020 'Sunscreen Surfing' Photo

Nearly a year after a photo of Mark Zuckerberg showing his face slathered in a thick layer of sunscreen while surfing in Hawaii went viral on Twitter, the Facebook founder has finally explained why he used so much.
During an Instagram Live session with Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, Zuckerberg claimed that he was attempting to conceal his identity to avoid the paparazzi.
"I was just kinda foiling around, and then I noticed there was this paparazzi guy following us and, so I was like, 'Oh I don't want him to recognise me so you know what I'm gonna do? I'm just gonna put a ton of sunscreen on my face so he won’t know who I am'," Zuckerberg said, laughing and noting that he should’ve "thought that one through more" as the plan "backfired."
Overall, the Facebook boss appeared rather amused by the situation, saying that he’s "glad people can laugh about it."
"I laugh about it and I think it's pretty funny," he remarked.
caption this pic.twitter.com/yw8fbGqehM— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) July 19, 2020
In July 2020, when said photo of Zuckerberg hit social media, some netizens compared his appearance to that of fictional DC Universe villain Joker.
