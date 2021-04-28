Gollum or Doc Brown? Netizens Share Ideas on ex-British PM Tony Blair’s New Hairstyle

The former prime minister's dashing "lockdown hair" quickly rose to the top of Twitter's trending topics, with users comparing him to other personalities and characters such as LOTR's Gollum, Doc Emmet Brown from the Back to the Future movie franchise and 70s rock band members.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair stunned his new interview viewers by flaunting his "creepy" long grey lockdown hair, as it apparently was the only attention grabber.

Blair was speaking to Paul Brand of ITV about devolution and the possibility of a Scottish independence referendum.

Tony Blair also says if the SNP wins a majority next week, that doesn’t necessarily mean Scottish people want another referendum. Which, given it is in their manifesto, is quite a strong claim.



pic.twitter.com/nzzJKBAlLw — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 27, 2021

However, the reaction to the interview on social media was dominated by his startling image.

The 67-year-old former Labour leader has instantly been compared to the possessed Vigo painting from Ghostbusters, as well as a slew of other fictional characters such as 1960s Doctor Who and the Night King from Game of Thrones.

Ok I’m late to the #TonyBlair hair thing but it’s because I’ve been trying to think what it made me think of...https://t.co/rtwGAQ2vmX



Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/UKS4AeOcmT — tim fitzhigham (@timfitzhigham) April 27, 2021

I’m still aghast at the new Tony Hair picture, but chuckling at this comparison. #DoctorWho #TonyBlair https://t.co/I8CUGi3iWl — Inspector Morose 小麦 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇭🇰🇨🇳 (@InspectorMorose) April 27, 2021

Tony Blair is slowly transforming into Doc Brown pic.twitter.com/9NYzfHqdqn — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) April 27, 2021

Some social media users noted the remarkable similarity of the former prime minister's hairstyle with the haircut of another very popular person on the Internet, Nicolas Cage.

Tony Blair is in the Bangkok Dangerous Phase of Nicolas Cage’s hair pic.twitter.com/JhsNYOa6Yx — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) April 27, 2021

​While most users argued that men in their considerable age should not wear their hair long, with the exception of Gandalf from the same Lord of the Rings, others recalled much more successful examples of long hair on older men... or noted the similarity.

Tony Blair's lockdown hair is pleasingly similar to Lyndon Johnson's retirement do. pic.twitter.com/Nrt6ymMB9T — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) April 27, 2021

​With barbers and hairdressers forced to close due to the pandemic, such uncut lockdown hairstyles became a social media trend over the last year. Some, like Blair, grew their hair and beards out, while others enlisted the help of family members for a do-it-yourself haircut.

When salons reopened on April 12 in UK, however, most citizens hurried to get their hair cut by a specialist. Blair, on the other hand, seemed to have opted to keep his lockdown look for a little longer, while ITV's Paul Brand reassured the Twitterati by saying Blair had told him he was "looking forward to a haircut."

In the interests of balance, one of the first things he said to me was that he is looking forward to a hair cut! — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 27, 2021

​And yet, some men's fashion connoisseurs have also been quick to disprove media headlines and claims by other users that Blair's hairstyle resembles the infamous 1980s mullet.

Why are people saying Tony Blair has a mullet! That's just longer hair not a bloody mullet! THIS is a mullet! pic.twitter.com/CUcbHttElM — laura jane (@randlmusicquiz) April 27, 2021

Tony Blair is within 45 minutes of a pony tail. pic.twitter.com/YSYqmUFk4Z — Caroline Hett (@Swedes2Turnips1) April 27, 2021

Others defended his current hairstyle altogether, comparing it with the future prime minister's preferred look in the 1970s.

Tony Blair's hair getting a lot of attention.



It has been worse. pic.twitter.com/EgDU9M2gVk — Petty Things Bother Me (@MiserygutsPetty) April 27, 2021

​Well, after all, the former prime minister of the UK might resemble Twin Peaks' possessing spirit, Bob, in some way.