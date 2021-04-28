Register
01:44 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A screenshot from the video depicting UK former prime minister Tony Blair, posted on Twitter April 27, 2021

    Gollum or Doc Brown? Netizens Share Ideas on ex-British PM Tony Blair’s New Hairstyle

    © Photo : Twitter / @krishk
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082745924_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_ccd3218d22a50fa71dde42f684a108f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104281082745864-gollum-or-doc-brown-netizens-share-ideas-on-ex-british-pm-tony-blairs-new-hairstyle/

    The former prime minister's dashing "lockdown hair" quickly rose to the top of Twitter's trending topics, with users comparing him to other personalities and characters such as LOTR's Gollum, Doc Emmet Brown from the Back to the Future movie franchise and 70s rock band members.

    Former Prime Minister Tony Blair stunned his new interview viewers by flaunting his "creepy" long grey lockdown hair, as it apparently was the only attention grabber.

    Blair was speaking to Paul Brand of ITV about devolution and the possibility of a Scottish independence referendum.

    However, the reaction to the interview on social media was dominated by his startling image

    The 67-year-old former Labour leader has instantly been compared to the possessed Vigo painting from Ghostbusters, as well as a slew of other fictional characters such as 1960s Doctor Who and the Night King from Game of Thrones.

    Some social media users noted the remarkable similarity of the former prime minister's hairstyle with the haircut of another very popular person on the Internet, Nicolas Cage.

    ​While most users argued that men in their considerable age should not wear their hair long, with the exception of Gandalf from the same Lord of the Rings, others recalled much more successful examples of long hair on older men... or noted the similarity.

    ​With barbers and hairdressers forced to close due to the pandemic, such uncut lockdown hairstyles became a social media trend over the last year. Some, like Blair, grew their hair and beards out, while others enlisted the help of family members for a do-it-yourself haircut.

    When salons reopened on April 12 in UK, however, most citizens hurried to get their hair cut by a specialist. Blair, on the other hand, seemed to have opted to keep his lockdown look for a little longer, while ITV's Paul Brand reassured the Twitterati by saying Blair had told him he was "looking forward to a haircut."

    ​And yet, some men's fashion connoisseurs have also been quick to disprove media headlines and claims by other users that Blair's hairstyle resembles the infamous 1980s mullet.

    Others defended his current hairstyle altogether, comparing it with the future prime minister's preferred look in the 1970s.

    ​Well, after all, the former prime minister of the UK might resemble Twin Peaks' possessing spirit, Bob, in some way.

    Related:

    Queen Already on Tinder and Other Unforgiving Memes on Social Media Following Royal Death
    RIP Football: Memes Flood Social Media After Top Clubs Announce Creation of European Super League
    Netizens Mock US Senator Using Image of Russian Jets to Wish Air Force Reserve Happy B-Day
    'Don't Break a Hip Grandma': Pelosi Brands Herself ‘Street Fighter,’ Leaves Netizens in Stitches
    Netizens Slam Las Vegas Raiders For Posting 'I Can Breathe' After Chauvin’s Trial
    Tags:
    haircut, hair, Tony Blair, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse