Kamala Harris Mocked for Excessive COVID-19 Social Distancing in TV Interview

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has been ridiculed on social media for exaggerated COVID-19 social distancing from a TV interviewer.
Twitter users laid into the tittering Veep after here appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, sitting twice as far as the six-foot precautionary distance from host Dana Bash.
Some pointed out that Harris has already been vaccinated against coronavirus, along with President Joe Biden — and some claimed Bash had as well.
The scene recalled Biden's unironically sycophantic post-election interview with satirical comedian Stephen Colbert.
"Yes, we're working on a plan to get there, we're working through COVID issues," the VP claimed. "I can't get there soon enough. That is a big part of what is going on."
Biden recently warned Americans that July 4 Independence Day celebrations might be cancelled if they do not strictly observe lockdown restrictions.
