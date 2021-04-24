Photo: Weeks After Near-Fatal Car Crash, Tiger Woods Shows Off Crutches, 'Rehab Buddy'

Woods, 45, gave his fans and followers a glimpse at his road to recovery with a new snapshot to Instagram on Friday.
"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods wrote, presumably referring to a project with TGR Design, his golf course design firm.
"But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend," the caption concluded.
Despite his orthopedic walking boot and crutches, Woods appears to be all smiles in the photo with his dog, Bugs.
Citing a 22-page collision report, Sputnik reported earlier this month that the 15-time major champion's black box data showed that, on February 23, Woods did not brake for an upcoming curve in the road, but instead hit "the gas pedal at 99% in the final seconds before hitting the raised median."
After hitting the median, Woods' vehicle jumped the curb, struck a tree and tumbled down into Rolling Hills Estates, California.
The sports champion's injuries included extreme orthopaedic fractures in his lower right extremity.
