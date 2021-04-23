Register
02:51 GMT23 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cardi B performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park

    ‘IM F**KIN DONE!’: Rapper Cardi B Slams Republican Congressman Over ‘WAP’ Complaints

    © AP Photo / Jack Plunkett
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/92/1078039262_0:0:2706:1522_1200x675_80_0_0_66722419f886d167423694496cfc89a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104231082703708-im-fkin-done-rapper-cardi-b-slams-republican-congressman-over-wap-complaints/

    Rapper Cardi B found herself at the center of attention after she performed her hit song “WAP” at the annual Grammy Awards. While many cheered her on, a flood of criticism also followed. Among the critics is Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), who recently blasted the musician on the House floor while bashing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

    Cardi B, the “Bodak Yellow” Bronx rapper, who also recently took to dabbling in politics, took to social media on Wednesday to complain that she was “starting to hate America” in response to Grothman’s criticism of her Grammy performance.

    In a since deleted Instagram post, Cardi wrote under a clip of Grothman on the House floor, “This is why Im [sic] starting to hate America. People are In need of therapy just of the sh*t we see on the internet alone when it comes to police brutality. We have a real crisis in our hand but this is what Wisconsin Representative decided to speak on today -_______-. IM F**KIN DONE!”
    Screenshot captures since-deleted Instagram post from musician Cardi B in which she remarks that she is starting to hate America after Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) her Grammy performance of her hit song WAP and the Federal Communications Commission.
    Screenshot/Instagram
    Screenshot captures since-deleted Instagram post from musician Cardi B in which she remarks that she is "starting to hate America" after Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) her Grammy performance of her hit song "WAP" and the Federal Communications Commission.

    Cardi also took to Twitter, venting to her millions of followers over another retweeted clip of Grothman. “This gets me so mad ya don’t even know,” she complained again, drawing attention to the recent weeks of endless news coverage circling police brutality around the US.

    The Grammy performance, that has somehow found its way to Congress’ doorstep, had Cardi B dancing along with featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a brief but raunchy choreography to the censored “WAP” song, whose title is an acronym for “Wet A** P**y.” The performance featured both Cardi and Megan gyrating in a mimicked sexual display on a covetously oversized bed.

    Complaints about the performance ended up at Grothman’s office, as he detailed on the House floor Thursday. Grothman placed blame on the apparent failure of the FCC.

    “They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel that this should be in living rooms across the nation,” the congressman raged, pointing the finger at US Vice President Kamala Harris.

    “I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency,” he added. “Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job! The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

    According to Rolling Stone, the infamous performance resulted in over 1,000 complaints to the FCC about the “pornographic and vulgar” nature of the choreography, with some even going as far as threatening to take legal action.

    “This is really something for women (note: This is Women in History Month) and girls to aspire to. You have got to be kidding me,” one complaint wrote, going on to threaten that, “I certainly want to know who to contact to file a lawsuit against the performers, the network, and any and all persons, corporations, etc who either directly or indirectly participated in this display of pornography."

    This isn’t the first time the FCC has received complaints about a pop stars’ performance. In 2016, Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime resulted in about 47 pages of complaints for her and her dancers’ outfits, which paid ode to the Black Panther Party. Many have said the Grammy performance of “WAP” was about embracing female sexuality, but for some it was just plain “filth.”

    Related:

    'I Can’t Even Be Sexy in Peace': Cardi B Daughter Kulture Crashes Her Sultry Video Moment
    Cardi B Excited About Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 'WAP' Parody
    Lesbian Mermaids, Funeral for 2020, Plastic Dress: Cardi B Stuns Netizens With New Music Video
    'If He Buys You Flowers, Buy Him Grass': Cardi B Says Men Must Give Pricey Valentine's Pressies
    Cardi B Chastised for 'Weakening' American Society With 'Pornographic' Performance at Grammys
    Tags:
    Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin, performance, Grammy Awards, Cardi B
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse