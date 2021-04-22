Register
21:47 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Extinction Rebellion DC blocks 17th Street after dumping cow manure outside the White House on Earth Day to protest President Biden's climate plan in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021

    Videos: Activists Deliver 'Steaming Pile of Sh*t' to White House in Protest of Biden's Climate Plan

    © REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082702775_0:0:3070:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_fd3d90bfbde297269dac51ec0f2768fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104221082702814-videos-activists-deliver-steaming-pile-of-sht-to-white-house-in-protest-of-bidens-climate-plan/

    As folks around the globe celebrated Earth Day on Thursday, US President Joe Biden kicked off his 'Leaders Summit on Climate,' a two-day virtual event in which dozens of world leaders plan to meet and discuss the urgency - and possible economic benefits - of more aggressive climate action. Participants include leaders from China, Russia and the EU.

    Members of the Washington, DC, chapter of the Extinction Rebellion descended on the nation's capital on Thursday to deliver an explicit message to Biden's White House: "Stop the bullsh**t." 

    The group - just one chapter of the controversial, UK-based environmental group Extinction Rebellion - was overheard chanting "bulls**t" and "no more climate crisis" while marching in downtown DC. 

    Videos and photos from the demonstration also protesters pushing pink wheelbarrows full of dirt. Other demonstrators were seen donning white robes. 

    Eventually, members of the group dumped the dirt into a single mount, propped up a sign that said "STOP THE BULLS**T" and abandoned the dirt, which reportedly included a mix of sheep, horse, llama and goat dung. 

    Online, the protests were widely chastised by netizens who considered the stunt tacky and disrespectful to city employees who were left to clean up the mess.

    The DC group has yet to issue an apology for the stunt, but did address those who had an issue with the demonstration. 

    "Oh and for those mad about a little soil, uhhh, you're gonna be really upset about how fast we have to act to prevent catastrophic climate change," the DC group tweeted

    According to the international group's release on its demands, the main gripe with the Biden administration's plan to combat climate change is moreso rooted in the Paris Agreement, which calls on parties to hold the increase in global average temperature below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

    The agreement also pushes for the limiting of temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 

    The group argues that, "due to past inaction in reducing emissions," the world needs to "incredibly rapid rates of decarbonization." 

    "Net zero by 2030 and other not in my term of office scams are far too little, far too late," argued Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Reilly Polka, as reported by Fox News

    "Biden is punting the crisis to future generations with targets that rely on unproven technologies sucking carbon out of the atmosphere. This is a massive gamble to take when the well-being of the human species and the richness of life on earth is at stake," the spokesperson added. "If he cared he'd set targets that expire while he's still in office. We can't keep waiting, we need change now."

    The DC-based chapter of the environmental group plans to "continue to escalate non-violent civil disobedience" demonstrations until the US president declares climate change an ecological emergency, rather than a "crisis," as Biden termed it during his opening remarks for the climate summit. 

    It's unclear if any laws were broken in the DC stunt.

    However, across the pond, members of the Extinction Rebellion were arrested after smashing windows of the HSBC building in London's Canary Wharf Shopping Center. 

    Some of the activists were seen donning patches that read "better broken windows than broken promises." 

    "Despite HSBC's pledge to shrink its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050, their current climate plan still allows the bank to finance coal power, and provides no basis to turn away clients or cancel contracts based on links to the fossil fuel industry," the UK group said in a statement to Reuters

    The bank expressed that while it welcomes dialogue on climate change, it does not "condone vandalism or actions that put people and property at risk." 

    Related:

    ‘Cost of Inaction Keeps Rising’: Industrial Nations Pledge Steep Carbon Cuts at Climate Summit
    'Mars Sucks' Billboard Springs Up Near SpaceX HQ to Troll Elon Musk, Media Says
    NASA's Perseverance Rover Performs First Oxygen Extraction From Martian Atmosphere in History
    US President Biden Hosts Earth Day 2021 Climate Summit
    Xi Accepts Biden’s Invitation to 40-Nation ‘Earth Day’ Climate Change Virtual Summit
    Tags:
    Extinction Rebellion (XR), summit, Joe Biden, Global Warming, 2015 Paris Agreement, Paris Agreement, climate change
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse