'Mars Sucks' Billboard Springs Up Near SpaceX HQ to Troll Elon Musk, Media Says

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has stressed the importance of space colonisation and establishing a permanent presence on Mars, has apparently been trolled ahead of the annual Earth Day, which is observed globally on 22 April.
According to the Independent, a large billboard emblazoned with the message “Mars sucks” has been installed right outside the SpaceX campus Hawthorne in California.
The billboard was reportedly put up by a creative agency called Activista, which tweeted that the way humans treat Earth also “sucks.”
What doesn't suck? #earth But the way we treat it frankly, sucks. And then, you dream of #mars. A hellhole. A barren, desolate, wasteland you can’t set foot on fast enough. Great, we got to Mars. Now let's #prioritizeearth #marssucks #earthday #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7bkybArErU— Activista (@ActivistaLA) April 21, 2021
This stunt has elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online; while some seemed amused by it, others have criticised the initiative and pointed to the importance of space exploration.
My head: The limited resources of Mars might be the fastest driver to create the sustainable living tech needed to save Earth though.— Jonathan Davies (@jonjo) April 22, 2021
My heart: Epic Troll 😂
Every penny spent on space exploration is worth it. If you want more money to be spent on solving Earth problems, ask governments to cut their military budgets.— H.H. (@Hrach90) April 22, 2021
What a waste of money this billboard was you should have spent it on fighting pollution and climate change— abe (@agmagyar) April 21, 2021
Smart move troll a bloke who has pioneered the integration of electric cars ... Activista thick as 💩— Chris Blackburn (@BlackyCB) April 22, 2021
