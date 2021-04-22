Register
02:25 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'I Never Bet': Dana White Refutes Claim He Owes Snoop Dogg $2 Million Over Paul-Askren Fight

    © AP Photo / Gregory Payan
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107801/22/1078012204_0:144:3071:1871_1200x675_80_0_0_02e434cfb28c927f6acbf1f04d93e6b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104221082696850-i-never-bet-dana-white-refutes-claim-he-owes-snoop-dogg-2-million-over-paul-askren-fight/

    During an appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast last month, Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), told Tyson he’d bet “a million dollars” that YouTuber Jake Paul would lose to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ben Askren. Rapper Snoop Dogg countered with his own $2 million wager that Paul would win.

    White denied on Monday that he ever agreed to a bet with the rapper after Paul beat Askren at a fighting match hosted on the new entertainment platform Triller Fight Club. 

    The pay-per-view, first-round knockout, had resulted in Snoop Dogg, who served as a commentator during the fight, shouting into the microphone, “Dana White, where my money at?”

    “I can tell you this: I don’t owe Snoop $2 million. I never bet,” White told Yahoo! Sports on Monday. “Let me make it clear right here to everybody: I have never made an illegal bet, ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody.”

    However, White did admit that Triller, which is co-owned by Snoop Dogg, approached him with the $2 million wager ahead of the fight. The UFC president claimed that he never accepted the bet. 

    “Javier Mendez called me right after I did the Mike Tyson podcast – he’s the head coach at [American Kickboxing Academy] – and he said these guys at Triller, they want to take that bet. ‘They want to bet you $2 million.’ I said, ‘It’s f**king illegal,’” White recalled.

    He added, “First of all, I’m not gonna make an illegal bet, No. 1. And No. 2, why would I bet them $1 million or $2 million when I could do it legally in Las Vegas and get 2-to-1 [odds]?”

    Snoop posted White’s comments to Tyson on his Instagram page last month and called out the UFC president in a video posted by TMZ.

    “Hey Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy right?! Going up against my guy Jake. You say you got a million?! You’re the CEO of UFC. You got more than a million. Put up TWO. Put up $2 million and we’ll match it,” Snoop taunted.

    “C’mon Dana, whatchu waitin on?! Your money is good,” the rapper stated. “Yeah, I got Jake. Fight night. That’s my guy. That’s my dog in the fight. $2 million. Holla at me, Dana White,” he continued in the video.

    The Saturday night fight, which barely hit the two-minute mark, was set on fire right before the knockout. At one point during the event coverage, Snoop Dogg can be heard shouting, “You think I’ma put $2 million on a motha f***kin’ goofball?,” after which Paul pulls off his straight right-hand win, causing Snoop to shout “Get my motha f**kin money Jake!”

    Paul, a controversial internet personality, was always the fan favorite to win. White credited the YouTuber for entering and winning the fight, but hinted that it was more of a “shtick” than an actual win.

    “When you look at this whole Jake Paul thing that’s going on right now, boxing continues to go like this,” White said while motioning his hand downward during the Yahoo! Sports interview. “This is the right guy with the right shtick at the right time.” 

    “This guy is playing this thing perfectly, and boxing is in such a bad place, they’re doing a really good job at sucking in people to buy into this thing. And good for him,” he added.

    Last year, Paul fought NBA star Nate Robinson before the Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Paul also won that event in a two-round knockout.

    Snoop Dogg’s new rap supergroup, Mount Westmore, which features Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40, also made their live debut during Saturday’s fight, which took place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Since the win against Askren, many new challengers have called out Paul to step into the boxing ring, including UFC fighters Cody Garbrandt and Tyron Woodley.

    Related:

    Battle of the Sexes? UFC's Dana White Quips About Letting Amanda Nunes Fight Jake Paul
    ‘Leave Her Alone’: Dana White Defends Gina Carano After Her Firing from ‘The Mandalorian’
    'If Khabib Is Interested, He'll Take the Fight': Dana White Thinks UFC Star Could Return to Octagon
    UFC President Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Retired
    Tags:
    betting, Snoop Dogg, Dana White, Jake Paul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse