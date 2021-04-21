Super League's Collapse Fuels Barrage of 'The Simpsons' Memes Online

The fate of the recently created European Super League, which has since been ditched by many of its founding members, has been mocked on social media.
As netizens joked about the tournament’s nosedive before a ball has even kicked, some of them used a scene from “The Simpsons” to illustrate their point, with one person quipping that it "sums it up perfectly."
oh my god I can't believe The Simpsons even predicted the European Super League pic.twitter.com/zPk2rnUE8L— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) April 20, 2021
The European Super League.— Simon Widdowson (@xannov) April 20, 2021
19/4/21 -20/4/21
The Simpsons sums it up perfectly... pic.twitter.com/BJqgYQWsBD
This could be the greatest response from a professional about the Super League I've seen to date.... My two favourite things combined - football & a Simpsons reference!@AndrewHorgan @tomlonglfc @DorneyGavin @rorygodsell @Anthony1Seymour @paul_skelton @m_dillane https://t.co/S7WXxqHSBI— Dáire (@DaireBAFC) April 20, 2021
If the European Super League was a Simpsons episode... pic.twitter.com/HfxqCP3SLb— Goffi-MUFC (@Goffi_MUFC) April 20, 2021
And while a number of people chose different stills from the show, “The Simpsons appeared really popular among those commenting on the Super League issue.
Add the European Super League gravestone to The Simpsons Tree House of Horror graveyard. pic.twitter.com/hialWWVzln— 🇮🇪🎗️NOLA Gooner⚽ (@NolaGooner) April 20, 2021
The speed with which this #SuperLeague collapse happened is as funny as any Simpsons gag pic.twitter.com/HaZoKvEliz— Windier E. Megatons (@WindierMegatons) April 20, 2021
Summing up the #SuperLeague debacle the only way I know how. With low quality Simpsons memes. pic.twitter.com/FuOoOcmoiR— Steven (@PolettiSteven) April 21, 2021
Last weekend, 12 prominent European football clubs – AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur – announced the creation of the ESL.
On Tuesday evening, however, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United had backed out following a backlash from FIFA, UEFA, fans, managers, and pundits alike.
And on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan followed suit by abandoning the league.
