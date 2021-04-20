COVID-19 and 4/20: Twitter in Stitches as 'Mayor of Marijuana' Offers 'Joints for Jabs' - Photos

Marijuana advocates New-York based AIDS coalition Act Up NY managed to merge the 4/20 holiday with its public health efforts on Tuesday via its "Joints for Jabs" event at Union Square in New York City, New York.
"The marijuana community supports the science behind the COVID vaccine and what better way to encourage cannabis users to get vaccinated than to give out free pot," activist Dana Beal said in a statement about the event.
The event, led in part by a man aptly dubbed the "Mayor of Marijuana," came a little over a month after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use.
Lol someone in Union Square Park who looks like the mayor of marijuana is handing out free joints to people who show their completed vaccine card for 4/20— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) April 20, 2021
NYC is undefeated pic.twitter.com/bdXTM3O6nq
While the "Joints for Jab" festivities only lasted until 4:20 p.m. local time, netizens did not stop weighing in on the event.
You get the rest when you get your 2nd shot, lol.— Malarkey-Free Through ‘23 (@HotTakesBun) April 20, 2021
More like Weedy Wonka.— (((Ken Lane))) (@thekenlane) April 20, 2021
Krispy Kreme right now... pic.twitter.com/B99H5eXand— Jeff (@3rdbolt) April 20, 2021
This will surely harm his campaign for Ganja Governor.— ｆｏｒ ｓａｌｅ， ｂａｂｙ ｓｈｏｅｓ， ｎｅｖｅｒ ｗｏｒｎ．．．❁ (@PlsWatchGundam) April 20, 2021
Back in the 90s when it was Mayday/Cinco De Mayo, at the Tompkins Sq. Punk Rock festival, someone who resembled this gentleman brought a piñata to the concert filled with joints and everyone lit up at the same time and the fuzz just stood and watched as 200 people blazed. #NYC— 🇺🇸███████████ Canceled #FreeKirtaner 🇺🇸🧘☸️ (@OWSdude) April 20, 2021
joints for jabs in union square park ... herd immunity for stoners pic.twitter.com/5LKsSYvGhp— dan q. dao (@danqdao) April 20, 2021
Joints for Jabs in New York’s Union Square. One way to encourage people to get vaccinated. The line is loooooong. You could get high just standing around there. pic.twitter.com/7IcAb2pLSS— Glenn Johnston (@johnstonglenn) April 20, 2021
While the "Joints for Jabs" event in New York received a lot of social media buzz, the nation's capital was also home to a parallel initiative launched by DC Marijuana Justice, an advocacy group founded in 2013.
Out here in DC this morning volunteering with @DCMJ2014! Celebrate 4/20 and keeping our community safe with the COVID-19 vaccine by finding a #jointsforjabs gifting location today! We are in #all8wards!! #Defendi71 #VaccinateDC #RepealTheHarrisRider pic.twitter.com/mmxAZnt1tb— Lia Kuduk (@lookoutlia) April 20, 2021
It doesn’t get much better than being handed a free joint after your second vax shot.— Genevieve (@gen_snap) April 20, 2021
Healthcare should always be like this! #JointsForJabs #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/jTdpFhf9BY
#JointsForJabs on U Street! pic.twitter.com/sLOX1Wneby— DC Marijuana Justice💨🏛💨🏛💨🏛💨 (@DCMJ2014) April 20, 2021
"There are too many people denying science when it comes to the vaccines, and we want to say if you believe that cannabis is scientifically proven to be safe, then you also have to believe that the vaccine is safe because it too has been scientifically proven to be safe using clinical trials," activist Adam Eidinger told Reuters on Tuesday.
