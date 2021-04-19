Kobe Bryant's Wife Shares Heartful Pictures With Her Husband on Their 20th Anniversary

The wife of late NBA player Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, has shared a throwback picture taken 20 years ago on their wedding day.
The touching photo posted on Instagram and showing the two kissing in their wedding attire was captioned "Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years."
The widow also shared a video paying tribute to her husband, in which the late NBA player talks about his passionate love for her.
"It's fun, we have a good time together. I love her tremendously and we're best friends too — it's a blessing," Kobe is heard saying in the footage.
Multiple celebrities took to support Vanessa in her mourning, sending her flowers on that special day and posting warm comments on social media.
Former Lakers player Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell sent an enormous heart-shaped bouquet of red roses to Vanessa. McDonnell also posted a wholehearted comment saying, "Definition of true love. Thank you for setting such a great example of what LOVE means for millions, including myself. You two will forever have the most beautiful love story."
Other celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, Viola Davis, also left supporting comments.
