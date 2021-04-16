'Seriously, It’s a Dog': Twitter Ablaze as ABC Declares Australian Cartoon Bluey Not Diverse Enough

An Australian children cartoon Bluey, all about a friendly canine family living in Brisbane, has become the target of sudden criticism from TV channel ABC Everyday. Although the adventures of the brightly coloured doggos entertain Australian children, some adults want to see different colours, saying that the show suffers from a lack of representation.
"Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender-diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey's Brisbane? If they're in the background, let them come forward," ABC journalist Beverley Wang said in her opinion piece. "My question is this: Can Bluey be more representative? (And yes, I’m aware that Bluey’s Border Collie pal Mackenzie is from New Zealand)."
Despite the fact that Wang found a lot of reasons, in general, to praise the show - admiring some episodes as touching and even blindsiding (in a good way) - her remarks caused a backlash on social media, with other journos, experts, and regular users hopping on the bandwagon and mocking the author of the article.
“As a Dad I very much enjoy Bluey”— Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) April 15, 2021
[3 words later]
“it is a weird take to see Bluey through the prism of identity politics” https://t.co/xuwjcYvUyc
— Official-PSASD | #AllStarsRound2 (@Official_PSASD) April 15, 2021
“Seriously, it’s a dog.” https://t.co/Gdh35MjIOd— James Morrow (@pwafork) April 14, 2021
‘Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey's Brisbane?’— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 14, 2021
Direct quote from this piece of taxpayer funded dross. Peak ABC. pic.twitter.com/By60Vl1Rtn
Every time a low-life 'oh I'm so offended' #socialjustice warrior crawls into the spotlight complaining about a TV show or a book - just laugh at them. Straight up start laughing at how utterly ridiculous they are.— Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) April 15, 2021
When *they* become the subject of ridicule, they'll stop. #Bluey
