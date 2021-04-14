We Will Look After Granny For You: Princess Eugenie Pays Tribute to Grandfather Prince Philip

The tenth in the line of succession to the British throne, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away on 9 April, aged 99.
“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer,” she wrote.
Princess Eugenie thanked her grandfather for his love and dedication to his family and “especially Granny”, as she vowed to look after the Queen.
The royal joined other members of the family in their tributes to Prince Philip, including Prince Harry who praised his grandfather for being a “rock for Her Majesty The Queen.”
Princess Eugenie also shared two photographs of her and her grandfather – at a horse racing event and one of her as a little kid by her side.
The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place on 17 April in Windsor, with the ceremony taking place in St George’s Chapel of the Windsor Castle.
