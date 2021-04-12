'Which Barber is Gonna Admit to Doing That?' Boris Johnson Gets Haircut and Britain is Ecstatic

A sip of beer in a pub garden with friends may not be the biggest thing some Britons have been craving since the start of the country's third COVID lockdown. Many people were apparently praying for something else – that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would finally be free to get his blonde locks cut.
And it seems that this dream has come true: BoJo turned up in the House of Commons to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh with a new haircut shortly after his spokesman confirmed that the miracle had indeed taken place.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who appears to have had a haircut on the first day of the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, leaving 10 Downing Street in Westminster heading for the Houses of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/C9uNX4pQtC— Aaron Chown (@aaronchown) April 12, 2021
Royal Jester Boris Johnson unveils new haircut in UK Parliament during eulogy for Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/OtygUsZGgt— Navdeep Singh Rajwanshi (@TheGameVeda) April 12, 2021
Boris Johnson looking and sounding Prime Ministerial. The wonders of a good haircut and a good speech👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vIbsfHzbIo— Tom Ridgway (@Tridg98) April 12, 2021
“It’s a haircut, Jim. But not as we know it.” #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/wnXXGQplMC— John Cornelius (@johncornelius01) April 12, 2021
Johnson went to the hairdresser at the very first opportunity following the easing of lockdown, with some non-essential shops reopening, alongside beauty parlours, indoor gyms, pools, pub gardens, and outdoor restaurants. The prime minister was first photographed with a new trim while leaving 10 Downing Street on Monday before he headed to Parliament.
As the first photos and videos showing his new style emerged online, some netizens went ecstatic.
The only haircut photo I want to see on here today is that of @BorisJohnson #lockdowneasing #haircut— Jeremy Grant (@TradingJeremy) April 12, 2021
It took the death of Prince Philip For Boris Johnson to finally get his hair cut 💇♂️— Numaan (@numz_i) April 12, 2021
RIP Prince Philip 🤴
I'm looking forward to seeing #BorisJohnson getting a haircut today.— Janet Keene (@janethkeene) April 12, 2021
Has #BorisJohnson had a haircut? Which barber is gonna admit to doing that?! #KnifeAndFork #Scruffy— Jane (@JanewithoutaY) April 12, 2021
So Boris Johnson had a haircut but there was no non-essential shop open nearby to quickly buy a comb— Frank (@ChillaxBcn) April 12, 2021
@BorisJohnson Has had a hair cut.. Sort of... It seems to be stuck to his neck and jacket.... #BorisSmartenUpFFS— Andrew Worden (@andrew_worden1) April 12, 2021
