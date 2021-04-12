Elon Musk's Girlfriend Flaunts New 'Alien Scar' Tattoo Online - Photo

Claire Elise Boucher, the Canadian singer known professionally as Grimes and Elon Musk’s girlfriend, has recently unveiled a new addition to her look, in the form of a tattoo covering her whole back.
Demonstrating the tattoo on her Instagram account, Grimes complained about the quality of the picture, saying that she doesn’t have a better image because "it hurts too much" and because she needs "to sleep."
Having remarked how her "white ink" job is going to be "red" for a few weeks, the singer went on to brand this tattoo as "beautiful alien scars".
Grimes’ stunt has elicited a positive response from her social media audience, with a number of netizens voicing their appreciation.
Last month, the singer made a bold Instagram statement of a different sort, declaring her readiness to "die with the red dirt of Mars" beneath her feet.
