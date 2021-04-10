Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet About Upcoming Trip to the Moon Ignites Social Media

Musk's company SpaceX is currently working on a next-generation spaceship that is expected to dramatically reduce the cost of space launches and simplify space travel. SpaceX previously said it plans to send the first space tourists to the Moon in 2022.

Not a week goes by without Elon Musk igniting social media with his statements. This week alone he baffled netizens with his U-turn on the efficacy of vaccines and claims that he is an alien. Now he's got users excited after posting a statement about an upcoming space mission to the Moon.

… going to moon very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

​Many users praised Musk for simplifying space travel and expressed hope that he himself will stay on Earth as he is too valuable for humanity.

Glad to be living in this era which is laying down the foundation for space-travel. Kudos to you and your awesome team @elonmusk! If anyone can do this, it's you and your fantastic team. Best wishes from India! — deepa vishal (@Deepathewriter) April 10, 2021

whilst we appreciate your sense for adventure and advancing human kind may we kindly ask you to stay on earth until you successfully cloned yourself ? thanks. 👍 — Michael Liatowitsch (@MichaelLiatowi2) April 10, 2021

​Others contended that Musk was simply creating hype or meant something else.

Honestly it seems it's all a hype, just a fake - u make big statements and eventually nothing is happening - moon , Mars etc let's see if whatever u talk of ever sees the light or u just keep shooting in dark — Alok Sharma (@AlokSha49304061) April 10, 2021​

This tweet is not actually about the moon... pic.twitter.com/Za7M2KmWzs — eface (@Daddy_Ikari) April 10, 2021

​​One user suggested that SpaceX should build a colony on the Moon before it launches a space mission to Mars.

We need to focus on developing the Moon before even thinking about a Mars colony, it would be a major misstep to think or do otherwise my dude. Wish you success on SN15. — MattLife (@sharpless89) April 10, 2021

Many netizens thought the statement was a reference to his earlier promise to take the cryptocurrency dogecoin to Earth's satellite.

​Still others suggested what things Musk should take to the Moon.

Take honey there so you can call it HoneyMoon — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) April 10, 2021

​The tech maverick's statement comes a day after he showcased an ambitious project to enable people to use gadgets using only their brain activity.