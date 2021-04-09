Queen Already on Tinder and Other Unforgiving Memes on Social Media Following Royal Death

There has been reaction from the leaders around the world, sending the Queen and the royal family their condolences over the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a speech in front of No 10 Downing Street on Friday, paying tribute to the Duke.
In contrast, sarcasm and memes surrounding the news of Prince Philip’s death were delivered in hundreds of posts, with some suggesting the Queen wasted no time and had a Tinder account registered in her name.
Meme creators hearing Prince Philip has popped his clogs: pic.twitter.com/75EbtPNXtz— George Hibbert (@GeorgeHibbert) April 9, 2021
The Crown production team right now, freaking out in the studio:#PrincePhilip— 💧 (@UntainedCavill) April 9, 2021
the royal family bringing back #PrincePhilip back for the 4th time pic.twitter.com/JNw7RB2sWq— manuel! comms open (@mnuaeii) April 9, 2021
Damn, already on Tinder. #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/1mbn1O18kB— Jack (@Dappo9526) April 9, 2021
Guess it’s gonna be a hot girl summer for Lizzie #PrincePhilip #rip #hotgirlsummer pic.twitter.com/JY57EtKP8t— Suzy Glanville (@SuzyGlanville) April 9, 2021
gone too soon💔💔 he looked so young and good for his age💔😭 fly high angel👼❤️ #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/IWxd22Q6LN— kie ➷ (@MCAVOYFlLMS) April 9, 2021
♫♪ All around me are familiar faces. ♫♪#PrincePhilip #MargaretThatcher pic.twitter.com/QdOGLYo8Bf— 🦎 Big Angry Lizard 🦎 (@_bigangrylizard) April 9, 2021
will I go to hell if I laugh at the jokes about prince philip pic.twitter.com/iVmSwtO4w5— sude𓆙 (@ivymytear) April 9, 2021
The official account of the campaign to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state, the Republic, has - in contrast to many – abstained from snarky comments or mockery of the Duke’s passing.
Our condolences to the Queen and her family. This is a personal and private moment for the family, so we won’t have anything further to say today.— Republic (@RepublicStaff) April 9, 2021
Prince Philip has lived a life of public service and remained married to the Queen for 74 years. Twitter was informed about his passing via the official Royal Family account earlier on Friday.
