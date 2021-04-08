Register
21:48 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This is a 2014 photo of Phillip Adams of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects the Seattle Seahawks active roster as of Tuesday, June 3, 2014 when this image was taken

    Ex-NFL Player Reportedly Killed Five People in South Carolina Before Committing Suicide

    © AP Photo
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    180
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082575493_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b41a12813f7bd1aa1b6bdd9249565e33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104081082575523-ex-nfl-player-reportedly-killed-five-people-in-south-carolina-before-committing-suicide/

    South Carolina's York County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that three adults and two children were killed during a home shooting in Rock Hill. The suspect has since been identified as Phillip Adams, a former National Football League (NFL) player who suffered multiple injuries, including concussions, during his short-lived career.

    The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide updates on their investigation into the Wednesday mass shooting that killed a doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician. 

    Sheriff Kevin Tolson detailed that authorities obtained a search warrant for the home of Alonzo Adams, Phillip Adams' father, after "evidence from the scene" in Rock Hill linked the NFL player to the crime. 

    Officers were then dispatched to the home, which was located "just down the road" from the scene of the crime, according to Tolson. The sheriff claimed responding authorities cleared others out of the home and attempted to have a conversation with 33-year-old via loudspeaker. 

    However, when officers entered the room, they found Adams dead, with a single gunshot wound to the head. 

    "We did not hear any gunshots," Tolson said. 

    The sheriff also asserted there was no indication that there was a doctor-patient relationship between the two, despite earlier reports stating otherwise. 

    "There's nothing about this right now that makes sense to any of us," Tolson concluded.

    The murder victims have been identified as: 70-year-old Dr. Robert Leslie; 69-year-old Barbara Leslie; 9-year-old Adah Lesslie; 5-year-old Noah Lesslie and 39-year-old James Lewis. 

    Another HVAC technician was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday and, as of Thursday afternoon, remains in critical condition.

    Both a .45 caliber handgun and 9mm handgun were used in the deadly incident. There is currently no indication the weapons were illegally obtained, according to the York Sheriff's Office. 

    Alonzo Adams, told Charlotte outlet WCNC-TV that he believes his son's NFL-related injuries may have played in his changed behavior. 

    "I can say he’s a good kid — he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up," he said. "He didn’t talk much and he didn’t bother nobody."

    It's currently unclear if Adams, who suffered multiple concussions during his NFL career, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, as the brain degeneration can only be identified after one is dead. 

    During the news conference, Sheriff Kevin Tolson described Dr. Lesslie as a "pillar of the community" and someone very well-known in the area.

    Related:

    Mass Shootings Colorado Has Seen in Recent Years
    At Least 15 Shot, 2 Killed in Mass Shooting in US' Chicago
    At Least Seven People Shot in Mass Shooting Near Transit Station in North Philadelphia
    Five People, Unborn Child Killed in Mass Shooting in Indianapolis, Police Say
    US Mass Shootings: ‘It's More Complex Than Just Saying Guns Equal Mass Shootings’, Prof Says
    Tags:
    concussion, mass shooting, mass murder, mass murder
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse