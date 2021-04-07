Register
15:19 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Cocktail of Racism, Anti-Semitism & Covid-ism Accusations After Family Gets Kicked Off US Flight

    © AP Photo / Keith Srakocic
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082563629_0:172:1642:1095_1200x675_80_0_0_dba82f8c60203987dfae839933a2ca53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104071082563574-cocktail-of-racism-anti-semitism--covid-ism-accusations-after-family-gets-kicked-off-us-flight/

    Spirit Airlines have been under a siege of disapproval, following an incident that saw all passengers on a domestic flight deplaned and then allowed to board back on the aircraft.

    American low-cost airline carrier has emerged at the center of a scandal with anti-Semitic and racial undertones, when it kicked out a family of Orthodox Jews off a flight over “non-compliance with the federal mask mandate.”

    Videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media since 5 April show the Spirit Airlines flight attendant approaching a couple, flying with their two children aged 2 and 7, and asking them to get off the plane. The two-year old is seen sitting on her pregnant mother’s lap and eating a yogurt, while not wearing a mask. The couple, Ari and Avital Eisenberg, who were also traveling with their 7-year-old special needs child, argued that they were both wearing masks and their toddler has just turned two.

    ​As a result of the decision by the airlines staff, the family and the whole flight from Orlando to Atlantic City was briefly deplaned.

    The incident prompted the wrath of social media users, who rushed to condemn the airline’s actions and likened them to treatment of Jewish families under the Nazi regime. 

    In response to the statement by the Sprit Airlines, commentators also brought up the issue of anti-Semitism and judged the behaviour of the flight attendant who forced the Eisenberg family off the plane. 

    ​Viewers were also puzzled as to how the child was expected to eat with her mask on.

    ​Another video of Ari Eisenberg, as the family gets up to leave the plane, shows his suggesting the whole incident was premediated:

    “A lady over here heard someone on the phone before we even got on the plane, that they were planning this. The captain was OK with it, the whole plane was OK with it but there was one African-American who was not OK with it…” he said.

    ​His comment did not go unnoticed, as the social media erupted in another furious mass of condemnation – this time stressing the racist undertone of his remark. Twitter users questioned Eisenberg’s reasoning behind “bringing race into it”.  

    “He said African American like the person was a exotic animal. That's how these suspected W.S. look at us as exotic beasts. He didn't even say person. The race of the person is irrelevant,” a commentator argued

    A whole different debate unravelled around the fact that while talking to the flight attendant, Ari Eisenberg is seen pulling the mask down and back up, which goes against the regulations in place.

    “The guy speaks removing his mask, the woman also removes her mask, the child might be infected with no symptoms. Nobody knows who is infected. Nobody!  To me, the flight attendant was right. She is taking care of a plane full of passengers. She was very responsible,” a Twitter comment, similar to dozens of others, read

    Even though the family and all passengers have eventually boarded the plane and the flight took off to the scheduled destination, the flight attendant involved in the argument did not continue her shift due to a staffing decision.

    ​The response by Spirit Airlines referred customers to a website, outlining the airliner’s face covering policy, which stipulates:

    “Guests who choose not to comply with our face covering requirement will lose future flight privileges with Spirit. Children under the age of 2 years old are exempt.” 

    The move did not satisfy angered commentators on social media, who flooded the airline’s Instagram account posts – even those unrelated to the incident - with vehement condemnation.

     

    © Photo : Instagram, Spirit Airlines
    Screenshot of the commentary section to a post by the Spirit Airlines Instagram account
    © Photo : Instagram, Spirit Airlines
    Screenshot of the commentary section to a post by the Spirit Airlines Instagram account

     

    Spirit Airlines follows the federal law, which requires all travelers to wear face coverings in compliance with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on flights and in airports.

    The CDC recognizes that wearing masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people.

    “Correct and consistent use of masks may be challenging for some children, such as children with certain disabilities, including cognitive, intellectual, developmental, sensory and behavioral disorders,” the agency has said in relation to the policy on stopping the spread of COVID-19 in children.
    Tags:
    flight, mask, COVID-19, Spirit Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse