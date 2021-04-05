Video: Hunter Biden Reveals He Used to Smoke Parmesan Cheese Because it Resembled Crack

In a recent interview with CBS News, Hunter Biden admitted that he used to smoke parmesan cheese when he was addicted to crack cocaine because it resembled the drug.
"I spent more time on my hands and needs picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine," Biden said on CBS Sunday Morning during an interview to promote his new memoir to be released on April 6. "I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone."
During the interview, Hunter also revealed that his father tried to intervene after he started binge drinking vodka after his brother, Beau Biden, passed away in 2015 from brain cancer.
“He [Joe Biden] came to my apartment one time. And this was when he was still in office as vice president, and so he kind of ditched his Secret Service, figured out a way to get over to the house,” Hunter revealed.
Biden’s revelation was met with surprise by netizens, who were quick to judge Hunter’s past choices.
This is not the first time Hunter has made headlines. In 2019, House Democrats alleged that former US president Donald Trump sought an illegal "quid pro quo" from Kiev by threatening to withhold military aid to pressure the country into opening an investigation into former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings regarding Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.
Hunter joined Burisma in 2014, while his father was serving as vice president under former US president Barack Obama. In 2019, Trump accused Biden, who was responsible for overseeing US political activities in Ukraine at the time, of using his son’s position as board member to influence US foreign policy.
