Register
15:48 GMT05 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

    Elon Musk Trolled After Giving Russian Rocket Scientists Rocket-Building Advice

    © AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    363
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_6e105bb818ca5698a56b97598cfdaf54.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104051082547451-elon-musk-trolled-after-giving-russian-rocket-scientists-rocket-building-advice/

    The South Africa-born business magnate and private space company pioneer enjoys a massive cult following online, with supporters seeing him as a visionary leader who will take humanity to Mars. Others are more skeptical.

    Elon Musk’s tweeting has once again garnered him media attention, this time after he offered Russian rocket scientists some advice in the design of a new partially reusable rocket known as the Amur SPG.

    “This is a good path, but I recommend aiming for full reusability,” Musk wrote in response to a tweet about the new Russian rocket, the design of which is expected to be completed in September, and which is expected to start taking payloads of between 10.5 and 12 tonnes to space from 2026.

    Musk’s tweet was instantly responded to by dozens of fanboys (and girls), asking him questions related to the future of space travel and Dogecoin, begging him to send their artwork into space, and even suggesting that Russia’s rocket engineers were “following” in his footsteps.

    Not everyone was so enthused, however, with some reminding the billionaire about the bugs yet to be worked out in SpaceX’s Starship rocket design which give it a tendency to explode, while others reminded him that Russia has a wealth of experience with reusable spacecraft going back to the 1980s, among them the Energia II Uragan fully reusable rocket and the semi-reusable Energia-Buran heavy-lift rocket and space shuttle, which famously shot to space and returned safely to Earth in fully automatic mode in 1988.

    Others suggested that the billionaire should use his genius not only for projects in space but to make life on Earth better, as well.

    Some Russian users felt slighted by Musk’s comments, with one suggesting that he should “first grow to our level and only then begin giving advice.” “How can someone give advice when his own rockets keep blowing up during launch?” another quipped.

    Others came to his defence, however, with one user saying Musk “is not doing anything bad against Russia and is quite sympathetic to it,” and that Russia’s Roscosmos should cooperate with him.

    Musk’s tweet isn’t the first time the billionaire has commented on the Amur SPG rocket. Last year, he similarly suggested that full reusability should be the goal, and proposed larger rockets to create economies of scale.

    New livery for Russian Soyuz rocket.
    © Photo : Roscosmos / Yuzhny Space Center
    Russia’s Legendary Soyuz Space Rocket Gets New Paint Job for First Time in Over 50 Years
    The Amur SPG is expected to replace the Soyuz-2, an upgrade to the workhorse three-stage launch vehicle which has taken hundreds of payloads and manned crews safely to space for over 50 years, and has had a 100 percent human flight safety record since 1971.

    Along with the Amur SPG, which is developed by the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Centre, partially or fully reusable rocket designs are being developed by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defence Industry, and the aerospace division of S7 – a Russian airline. The US’s Blue Origin, and multiple companies in Europe and China are also working on reusable rocket technology.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Lures Geeks to 'SpaceX City' After Announcing Hefty Handout to Texan County
    Elon Musk Causes Social Media Storm After Promising to Put ‘Literal’ Dogecoin on the Moon
    'So Amaze Much Wow': Elon Musk Calls 'Godzilla vs. Kong' the 'Most Insane Movie I've Ever Seen'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse