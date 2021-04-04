Video: Tyson Fury Carries Huge Cross to Celebrate Easter

British boxer Tyson Fury has celebrated Easter this year by performing a Bible-inspired feat.
Together with his family, Fury carried a massive cross to Morecambe Bay on Good Friday, according to the Sun, later posting a picture of himself, his brothers, and his father – who is seen holding said cross in the picture – on Twitter.
happy easter, blessed by god.!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 4, 2021
he is not here, he has risen, just as he said, come see the place where he lay. #mathew28:6 pic.twitter.com/KSQx8W3SoN
happy easter 🐣🙏👍 stay blessed, #inthenameofjesus #esater pic.twitter.com/JNvrrPQBl1— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 2, 2021
"Happy Easter, blessed by God," Fury wrote in the caption, following by a quote from the Gospel of Matthew: "He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay."
Many social media users responded to his post by wishing him a happy Easter.
@Tyson_Fury nice visual message. He is risen and coming back soon! Happy Easter 🙏— crypto smackhead (@008wilson) April 4, 2021
Happy Easter 🐣 to the tyson family 🐣🙏🏻— @claretimms (@claretimms2) April 4, 2021
Happy Easter mate— Shyam (@Shyam37867766) April 4, 2021
