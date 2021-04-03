David Schwimmer Spills Beans on Friends Reunion Plot, Leaves Fans Ecstatic

It’s official: Friends sit-com will return on screens and has even got its production date. According to Variety, which cited an anonymous source, the filming of the show will begin on 5 April with all six actors taking part. There has been no information about the plot of the special, but David Schwimmer – aka Ross Geller – said that most of the show will be unscripted and the actors won’t be in character.
"We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all read something," the actor said speaking on The Graham Norton show.
News of the reunion sparked off a firestorm on social media as fans cried for joy.
when the first chord of “i’ll be there for you” plays during the Friends reunion pic.twitter.com/iBwg5FIFTH— nicole (@anistonily) April 2, 2021
Many users said they will definitely watch the special.
Time has been a great Friend to this group of beautiful "youngsters"..I am so glad to have HBO Max and will eagerly await the special..Cheers..From Sheila..— Sheila Fenton (@SheilaFenton12) April 2, 2021
OMG I CANT WAIT!— Dylan | Certified Love Boy 🍂 (@dylanbehavior) April 2, 2021
Others questioned the idea of the reunion, which they said will be a gathering of grandpas and grandmas.
People have moved on, so can you.— Sugar & Spice (@innocentsimuko) April 3, 2021
Wait arent they grandpas and grandmas now— Kaamusasu (@kaamusasu) April 3, 2021
Still others maintained that the show is not worth watching and predicted it will fail.
Literally all of these reunion shows have flopped so far— 𝔑. (@musicalg3nius) April 2, 2021
Boring overrated show— david (@crueIwarrior) April 2, 2021
The reunion will be filmed by HBO and, according to Variety, each actor will receive at least $2.5 million for participating in the special. The outlet notes that HBO plans to use the show as a promotion of its streaming service HBO Max.
