Register
15:29 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Member of Parliament George Galloway

    George Galloway Slams SNP’s 'Drink-Soaked Pan-Sexual Fumblings' in Good Friday Tweet

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104021082521895-george-galloway-slams-snps-drink-soaked-pan-sexual-fumblings-in-good-friday-tweet/

    Voting choices in this year's Scottish parliament elections have become much more complicated with the arrival of two new parties: Former SNP leader Alex Salmond's pro-independence Alba party and George Galloway's Alliance 4 Unity, both standing only on the top-up proportional list ballot.

    Broadcaster George Galloway has slammed the Scottish National Party's "fumblings, fingering and fornicating" a month before elections to the devolved parliament.

    Galloway, a former Labour and Respect Party MP who is standing as a candidate for the Alliance 4 Unity, was responding to a tweet unfavourably comparing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s fitness to hold office to that of her predecessor Alex Salmond — now leader of the pro-independence Alba Party.

    The devout Catholic chose Good Friday to remind followers of the SNP's long list of sex scandals.

    ​On Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Salmond was "unfit for public office" in a side-swipe at SNP leader Sturgeon.

    "He can direct people to look at what courts have determined, that what juries have determined — but people can also look at what he has himself accepted was behaviour that was inappropriate and he let down those who worked closely with him," Ross said.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Sturgeon Blasts Treating Politics ‘Like a Game' Amid Spate of Defections from SNP to Salmond’s Alba
    Salmond, a former SNP leader and First Minister was cleared in 2020 of 13 charges of sexual misconduct against staff members — including one of rape. SNP officials have been accused of "fishing" for allegations against him among staff while Sturgeon wasted more than £500,000 contesting Salmond's successful legal bid to halt an internal inquiry that a judge called "tainted by apparent bias".

    “Nicola Sturgeon has told us time and time again, he was her mentor, and her friend for more than three decades, and now it seems that has all changed and she doesn't trust him. She says he was always economical with the truth," Ross added.

    Like Alliance 4 Unity, Salmond's Alba party is only standing candidates for the regional top-up lists in the complicated D'Hondt system of elections, with some MSPs elected directly by constituencies and others in a form of proportional representation. Salmond claims that tactic will result in a pro-independence "super-majority" between the two parties, if all SNP voters also vote Alba on the top-up list.

    “The threat is both of them — that they have focused politics yet again on another politics referendum, so the SNP get a clear majority,” Ross warned.

    Alliance 4 Unity is calling on the Scottish Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrats to unite in a pro-UK "tactical voting" alliance, urging the other parties' supporters to give it their list votes.

    Related:

    Sturgeon Urged to Quit as Leaked Alex Salmond Sexual Harassment Probe Rules She 'Misled Parliament'
    Hamilton Report Into Sturgeon’s Conduct Raises More Questions Than Answers
    Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Wins Vote of No Confidence, Says Won't be 'Bullied Out of Office'
    Tags:
    Scottish Parliament, Scottish independence, Scottish National Party, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse