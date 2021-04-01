Elon Musk Causes Social Media Storm After Promising to Put ‘Literal’ Dogecoin on the Moon

Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a joke after Bitcoin's success prompted a wave of copycat cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency uses a shiba inu dog meme as its logo. Musk is big fan of cryptocurrencies and often tweets humorously about dogecoin. However, one such joked increased the price of the cryptocurrency by 25 percent.

Tech maverick Elon Musk has caused a stir on social media after revealing one of his aims for SpaceX. According to Musk, the company, which pursues a commercial space programme intended to take amateur astronauts to the Moon and eventually Mars, will put a "literal" dogecoin cryptocurrency "on the literal Moon".

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

​His post received 11,400 comments and almost 200,000 likes from users.

​Many users greeted the ambition with enthusiasm and some even mocked up images showing what dogecoin would like on the moon.

Like this ?

(but with StarShip) pic.twitter.com/Mlnh9ZtK8B — Mathyas - Math sur Mars (@math_sur_mars) April 1, 2021

$DOGE to the moon! Told you! LETS GO! 🚀 — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 1, 2021

​Others, however, expressed doubt that it would be possible and questioned Musk’s motives or whether he was just barking.

How are you going to make a literal crypto(digital) based currency which has no literal matter on the literal moon an object comprised of literal matter. — Dae Jerni 🧢 (@toffeetango1) April 1, 2021

What's the point of doing that? Does it demonstrate a new capacity? Does it showcase a new technology? — Jason C Daniels (@JasonCDaniels) April 1, 2021

Many users pondered what else could be sent to the Moon.

could you put my literal husband on the literal moon as well please? — Mrs Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, Acca Esq. 💸 (@MrsDrParik) April 1, 2021

Still others were concerned about space debris and what future civilizations will think about humanity after discovering dogecoin on the Moon.

Imagine in 1 million years, when our race fails, a brand new civilization on earth finally works it way to space travel and gets to the moon all to find a USB stick loaded with a bunch of doge coin — Kay0 (@KA040892746) April 1, 2021

Just make sure to clean it up after you leave, no littering on the moon, literally — VynceBat (@VynceBat) April 1, 2021

But some pointed out that Musk made his promise on April Fool’s day.

Don’t get excited everyone, today is April Fools’ day pic.twitter.com/rFsU3bsVI9 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 1, 2021

​Musk is a big fan of cryptocurrencies and especially of dogecoin. The tech maverick previously conducted a сomic survey on the future currency of Earth, with dogecoin eclipsing such stable currencies as the dollar, euro and sterling.

SpaceX plans to send missions to the Moon and Mars in the near future. The company previously announced that it would conduct manned flights to Earth's satellite in 2022 and recently Elon Musk said there is a chance that SpaceX's new-generation rocket Starship will head to the Red Planet in 2024.

The tech maverick, however, has curbed his enthusiasm about colonising Mars. At the end of 2020, the 49-year-old said he would probably die before SpaceX launches a manned mission to the Red Planet and urged scientists to improve the rate of innovation.