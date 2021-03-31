'Window Into Biden's Soul' — Netizens Mock Fawning CNN Report on Infrastructure Plan

Liberal news network CNN has been mocked on social media after describing a new federal spending plan as a "window" into President Joe Biden's "soul".
CNN senior reporter Stephen Collinson's "analysis" piece on Wednesday was headlined "Infrastructure was a Trump punchline but is a window into Biden's soul."
"The program is the latest massively ambitious sign that he senses that fate, political circumstance and shifts in public opinion offer him a sudden but fleeting opening to accomplish his long-term political aim of improving the lives of American workers," Collinson gushed.
Conservative news site the Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll was one of the first into the Twitter pile-on.
Other soon followed suit.
