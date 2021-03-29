Say What? My Pillow CEO Tells Steve Bannon 'Trump Will Be Back in Office in August'

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, Inc., is currently entangled in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed late last month by Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. The company claims Lindell, a staunch supporter of former US President Donald Trump, knowingly disseminated false information purporting that Dominion rigged the 2020 US presidential election.

During a recent appearance on "Steve Bannon's War Room," Lindell ended up getting into a bit of a shouting match with Bannon - a former White House chief strategist who notably received a pardon from 45 earlier this year.

The conversation began with the businessman asserting, once again, that he is in possession of evidence that "is going to go before the Supreme Court."

He went on to baselessly argue that voter fraud was present in the 2020 presidential election.

"It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in," the My Pillow CEO added. "I don’t know what they’re going to do with that after they pull it down."

According to the US National Intelligence Council, there were "no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results."

As Bannon tried to butt in, Lindell talked over the host to make one last assertion: "Donald Trump will be back in office in August!"

While Lindell has been permanently suspended from Twitter, the businessman's comments managed to become a trending topic on the social media platform.

"The problem is not that Mike Lindell says crazy, stupid stuff. The problem is that there are violent pro Trump supporters who believe this, egged on by GOP leaders who lie about the election being stolen," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) tweeted. "That’s why National Guard troops in body armor are still at our Capitol."

Sputnik reported last month that Lindell was named as a defendant in a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

The suit, which names both Lindell and his company, alleged the businessman sought to use Trump's campaign as "another chance to boost sales." It also claimed Lindell's allegations of election rigging "have exposed Dominion to the most extreme hatred and contempt."