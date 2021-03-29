Deja Vu? 'Evergreen' Truсk Paralyses Car Traffic in China

Photos posted on Saturday on China's Weibo social media platform depict a crashed truck on the Changchun-Shenzhen highway that has paralysed car traffic, stopped perpendicular to the roadway.
Similarly, on 23 March, a huge transport vessel owned by the Japanese company Shoei Kisen KK and leased from the Taiwanese transport company Evergreen Marine got stuck in the Suez Canal. Emergency services managed to re-float the ship on 29 March, but it's unknown yet when canal traffic will resume.
Despite the fact that the container on the Chinese truck is labelled Evergreen, the same company responsible for the stranded ship in Egypt, it’s not related to the Suez Canal’s blocking. However, netizens worldwide quickly noticed the coincidence, poking fun at the situation and posting memes.
🌊.. What are the chances of this Evergreen Ship in the Suez Canal 🇪🇬& Evergreen Truck in China 🇨🇳 “getting crossways”?? About like Biden beating President Trump in an “Honest Election”..⚓️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Jr3S3kw2tW— Capt. Eddie Scheu (@trackman62) March 28, 2021
We live in a simulation. pic.twitter.com/XUjKtsBQDp— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2021
China has entered the chat— TodayInMemphis 💉💉 🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 (@TodayMemphis) March 27, 2021
Suez canal obstruction wasn't enough— Milind Jadhav🇮🇳🕉️ (@jadhav_milind28) March 28, 2021
China never fails to copy 😂😂😂#suezcanal #SuezCrisis #Evergreen pic.twitter.com/Hq7UdFOu3q
I guess Russia is getting involved in the worst cosplay after China pulled their own Evergreen block today.— Mindful Indians (@mindfulindians) March 28, 2021
This Suez Canal masterpiece of incompetence is a gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/5eDsz8braa
Some Twitter users drew attention to Ever Given’s damaged reputation. "I hope this company does not own planes?" a user commented.
What is the significance of evergreen consulting?— China Jam (@china_jam) March 28, 2021
Remember, brand consistency is key!https://t.co/nUkwaDRjIG— Cantanko (@cantanko) March 28, 2021
