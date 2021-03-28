Register
20:54 GMT28 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser takes part in a discussion about the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic on workers during a visit to Hook Hall Helps, a COVID-19 relief effort that organizes and distributes prepared meals and care kits to local hospitality workers whose jobs have been impacted by pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions, in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2021.

    DC Mayor Bowser Under Fire For Tweeting Tips to Prevent Car Theft After Man Killed in Carjacking

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082475579_0:0:3118:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_e0111d4a074b99540b2da21074e44424.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202103281082475608-dc-mayor-bowser-under-fire-for-tweeting-tips-to-prevent-car-theft-after-man-killed-in-carjacking/

    Earlier on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police, two teenage girls in in Washington DC tasered a 66-year-old Uber driver, Mohammad Anwar, while attempting to steal his car. The car started to move while the victim was still inside, and Anwar was killed.

    DC Mayor Muriel Bowser encountered a backlash after she tweeted on Sunday tips to prevent car theft in the wake of the death of Mohammad Anwar, who was killed when his vehicle was carjacked on 23 March.

    In what many people suspected may have been a scheduled tweet, Bowser shared tips like parking in a safe spot, locking your car and keep track of the keys.

    The tips came although the mayor never officially reacted to Tuesday's fatal carjacking, causing netizens to lash out at Bowser, call her "heartless" and accuse her of victim-blaming.

    Users recalled that Anwar was doing his job and noted that "it was broad daylight" when he was attacked by two teenage girls, particularly slamming the tweet for naming car theft as a "crime of opportunity".

    ​​Some even thought of particular "opportunities" for carjacking.

    Others stressed that it is the job of the authorities to ensure that there is less car crime and not put the blame for that on people.

    ​One user criticised the tips themselves, particularly the advice to find a safe parking place in Washington DC.

    ​The carjacking that killed Anwar occurred on Tuesday, with the DC Metropolitan Police Department saying that when they responded to an accident in Van Street, in the city's southeast, they arrived to discover "an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries", later identified as Anwar.

    After arriving at the hospital, Anwar was pronounced dead. Police reported that two underage girls, 13 and 15, had attacked him with a taser intending to steal his vehicle.

    According to the New York Post citing officials, the girls put the car in gear and started moving while Anwar was partially outside of the car, and it "lurched forward with Anwar still hanging from it".

    On Tuesday, the two teenagers were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

    Related:

    Video: DC's Mayor Bowser Condemns 'Bullying' of Diners by BLM Protestors
    Calls From Chicago to Ban GTA Over 'Psychological Harm', Spike in Carjackings
    Hollywood Police Shoot Dead Machete-Wielding Man After Robbery, Carjacking
    Tags:
    car theft, Muriel Bowser, Washington DC, DC, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse