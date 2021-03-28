Twitter in Despair: Prince William Leading as World 'Sexiest Bald Man'

The UK's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the firstborn child of Princess Diana, and the eldest grandson of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. At the moment he is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, beat Jason Statham and Pitbull in a battle for the title of “sexiest bald man” on the planet, the Sun reported on Saturday, citing a Google search study.

A medical tourism facilitator and research group, Longevita, analyzing reports and blogs, stated that the word “sexy” accompanied online mentions of Prince William some 17.6 million times. The 38-year-old royal outpaced Mike Tyson, who placed second (8.8 million), in the list along with the actor Statham. The top five also included legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and musician Pitbull. Actor Bruce Willis, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several others were also listed in the rating.

According to reports, Princess Diana’s eldest son has never been embarrassed by the fact that he is rapidly losing his hair. On the contrary, he often jokes about his baldness, as well as with his wife, Kate Middleton.

Nevertheless, some twitter users appeared to be frustrated by the results, saying that William does not deserve the title. Many netizens were outraged with the fact that actor Stanley Tucci was outgunned, making him trend in Twitter.

Stanley Tucci I will avenge you https://t.co/GyGyyIbfdf — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 27, 2021

Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Stanley Tucci exists? 💆🏻‍♂️ — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧 (@sanfranciscvs) March 27, 2021

It’s like 10000:1 for every person who specifically wants Stanley Tucci to feed them prosciutto with his fingers while holding sustained eye contact vs. every person who has ever had even an involuntary sexual thought about Prince William — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 27, 2021

How dare we all watch Stanley Tucci make cocktails for the last year and not name him sexiest bald man pic.twitter.com/IPDZJI48V4 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) March 27, 2021

C'mon, people. I'm a straight guy, and even I was like, NOT WHILE STANLEY TUCCI IS ALIVE. https://t.co/A5AZo7moUz — Chris Holm (@chrisfholm) March 27, 2021

Users suggested their own variants for bald sex symbols worth mentioning in the list.

Have you ever heard of this guy? pic.twitter.com/tRobzrqhyw — Guillermo Gonzalez (@Geekmaster17) March 27, 2021

Have you seen Sir Patrick Stewart? pic.twitter.com/nZlnP1L2Xf — ᴊᴇʟᴀ➴ (@jelevision) March 27, 2021

Here's a random bald Canadian ice hockey coach who is sexier. pic.twitter.com/8auT9zmxy0 — danorrmite (@danorrmite) March 27, 2021

Not when Zayn Malik exist I fear 😕 pic.twitter.com/RUyLgEeQj1 — Cee🦋 (@CyaniZayni) March 27, 2021

no but how has prince william been named the “world’s sexiest bald man” when Thierry Henry exists??? — amy (@aej11x) March 27, 2021

Some just mocked the controversial "research," saying it was unfair.

In comparison to who? pic.twitter.com/eZxVBKz1V5 — The Battinson (@BattinsonBatman) March 27, 2021