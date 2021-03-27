Russian Cosmonaut Shares Photos of the Ship Ever Given Stuck in Suez Canal From ISS

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov on late Saturday shared footage of what appears to be a profound nightmare for world shipping logistics: the Suez Canal/Ever Given incident. What makes his photos outstanding and unique is that they were taken from the International Space Station (ISS).
"One of the most discussed news is the incident in the #SuezCanal", Kud-Sverchkov captioned his Saturday tweet. "One of the world's largest container ships #EverGiven has blocked one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Specialists are making every effort to restore shipping."
One of the pictures embraces the entire Suez Canal - one of the world's two most important commercial waterways, with other pictures showing the gigantic Ever Given ship damming it. One can also spot crews of cranes trying to refloat the vessel on the waterway.
The incident in the Suez Canal has rocked the world, with not only global trade suffering astronomical losses due to the maritime jam, but also the entire Internet turning it into a massive and frequently hilarious meme flow.
It is unclear when the vessel will be refloated and allowed to complete its transit of the waterway, with some observers estimating it could take many more days to clear the Suez Canal.
